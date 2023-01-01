Toyota shows off Lunar Cruiser
TOKYO, Oct 22 (News On Japan) - Ahead of the "Japan Mobility Show," the country's largest auto exhibition which begins next week, Toyota Motor Corporation unveiled cutting-edge technology that included a lunar exploration vehicle.
Toyota's "Lunar Cruiser," a lunar exploration vehicle jointly researched with JAXA, has been developed with an aim for manned lunar exploration in the 2030s. For the first time, its interior was revealed to the public.
Japan inches closer to landing on the moon
The Japanese government is betting on a Tokyo-based startup called ispace to help it land on and explore the moon.
Rare sea turtle caught in Japanese fishing net
A very rare sea turtle was caught in a salmon net by a Japanese fisherman before being released back into the waters of northern Hokkaido.
CEATEC 2023 to show the latest AI innovations
One of Asia's largest tech exhibitions is set to kick off near Tokyo on Tuesday. CEATEC 2023 will feature products that demonstrate the latest uses for artificial intelligence.
Maglev tunnel makes breakthrough
Diggers have broken through the Chuo Shinkansen's main tunnel of the futuristic maglev line for the first time since excavation began in March last year.
Japanese scientists find source of 'alien' radio signals
Japanese scientists think they have discovered the source of 'alien' radio signals.
'Glowing snail' discovered, first new species in 80 years
When we think of luminescent creatures, we often envision fireflies emitting a fantastical, soft glow, or the stunning bioluminescence of deep-sea creatures like jellyfish and firefly squids. However, a new discovery has emerged after an 80-year hiatus - the 'glowing' snail.
Tsunami observed without earthquake, undersea landslide may be cause
A tsunami advisory was temporarily issued for a wide area along Japan's Pacific coast on Monday morning, despite no earthquakes with a seismic intensity of 1 or higher being observed.
Latest survey footage from Nishinoshima Island shows changing habitat
A scientific survey conducted by a Japanese government research team on Nishinoshima Island, a volcanic island in the Ogasawara Archipelago, reveals bird numbers have decreased while the habitat for insects has expanded.
Japan start-up develops 'Gundam'-like robot
Tokyo-based start-up Tsubame Industries has developed a 4.5-meter-tall, four-wheeled robot that looks like ‘Mobile Suit Gundam’ from the wildly popular Japanese animation series, and it can be yours for $3 million
Scientists observe antimatter 'falling downward' under Earth's gravity
An international group of scientists say they have observed antimatter falling downwards under the Earth's gravity.
Investigating the role of greener plastics for Japan's carbon neutral goals
Japan has a plastic problem. Thanks in part to an overabundance of packaging, the country is the second largest producer of plastic waste per capita.
Nissan's autonomous 'mop' showcased at World Cup Volleyball
While the Japanese national team got off to a great start at the World Cup Volleyball, which was crucial for their ticket to the Paris Olympics, what excited the audience wasn't just the players, but a mop.
Japan trials fire ant detection dogs
Japan's Ministry of the Environment is conducting experiments using detection dogs in response to the increasing infiltration of fire ants at ports and surrounding facilities.
Researchers capture images of Japanese aircraft carrier sunk in WWII
An international research team has successfully captured images of a Japanese aircraft carrier that was sunk in the 1942 Battle of Midway in World War Two.
Japan records over 10,000 syphilis cases
The number of syphilis cases reported in Japan this year has exceeded 10,000. This is the fastest rate of increase seen since comparable data became available in 1999.
