Russian passenger ship begins Ishikawa-Vladivostok route

TOKYO, Oct 27 ( News On Japan ) - A Russian travel agency has commenced operations of a passenger ship that directly connects the Far Eastern city of Vladivostok and Nanao City in Ishikawa Prefecture.

As the movement of passenger ships is exempt from sanctions against Russia, the company plans to operate the service once a week round trip.

Connecting Vladivostok and Nanao Port takes 48 hours. The cheapest bed costs 105,000 yen one way. If this becomes a regular service, it's expected to be the only direct regular route between Japan and Russia, including air routes, since Russia's invasion of Ukraine.