Oku-Nikko 'Autumn leaves' seen from the sky, spectacular view over Lake Chuzenji
TOKYO, Oct 30 (News On Japan) - As clear blue skies spread across Japan, autumn leaves are at their peak in Oku-Nikko, Tochigi Prefecture.
Red, yellow, green, and colored maples and beech trees are in full bloom.
You can enjoy the autumn leaves around Lake Chuzenji until this weekend.
News On Japan - Oct 30
Water curtains shield World Heritage houses in central Japan
NHK - Oct 30
A fire drill was conducted at a World Heritage site in central Japan to protect the traditional steep-angled, thatched houses by creating water curtains.
Concerns Grow about Sexual Services in Japan
The Japan Reporter - Oct 30
As tourists are coming back to Japan, maybe more and more foreigners are scammed. There're illegal businesses that take advantage of innocent foreign tourists in Japan.
'Japan Mobility Show' begins!
News On Japan - Oct 29
Japan Mobility Show, reborn from the ashes of The Tokyo Motor Show, an automobile festival that was canceled due to COVID-19, opened to the public on Friday, with a record-breaking 475 enterprises and startups participating.
What a 100 Year Old Machiya Hotel stay in Kyoto is like
Paolo fromTOKYO - Oct 28
We're staying at a traditional style Kyoto townhouse called a Machiya converted into a hotel.
Depopulation is unleashing a rewilding nightmare in Japan
ucanews.com - Oct 28
In the midst of Japan's enchanting blend of tradition and innovation, a pressing issue looms, challenging the balance between humans and nature in the nation.
Russian passenger ship begins Ishikawa-Vladivostok route
News On Japan - Oct 27
A Russian travel agency has commenced operations of a passenger ship that directly connects the Far Eastern city of Vladivostok and Nanao City in Ishikawa Prefecture.
Tokyo's Hachiko statue to be covered up to prevent Halloween crowding
NHK - Oct 27
Officials of Tokyo's Shibuya Ward plan to cover an iconic dog statue with a temporary enclosure in the coming days so Halloween revelers will not gather around it.
Guerrilla thunderstorm causes panic in Roppongi
News On Japan - Oct 26
A sudden downpour of large hailstones accompanied by loud thunder sent a wave of panic in Roppongi on Wednesday night.
Tokyo commuter boat begins service
News On Japan - Oct 25
The Tokyo Metropolitan Government has introduced boats as a new means of commuting, connecting Nihonbashi with Toyosu in just 20 minutes.
Kyoto turns back time with 'Festival of the Ages' parade
NHK - Oct 23
About 2,000 people in costumes from various eras in Japanese history paraded through the ancient capital of Kyoto on Sunday.
USA to Japan by Luxury Cruise Ship | Silversea Royal Suite
Trek Trendy - Oct 23
Join me as I cross from America to Japan by luxury cruise ship, onboard Silversea’s Silver Whisper. This is an ultra luxury cruise line, where everything is taken care of from having your own butler, a spacious Royal suite, fine dining and first class service.
First snow on Mount Zao, 6 days earlier than average
News On Japan - Oct 23
A cold air mass above northern Japan has sent temperatures plummeting, with the "first snow" observed on Mt. Zao, Miyagi Prefecture on Sunday morning.
Weather conditions ideal for 'castle in the sky'
News On Japan - Oct 20
At the ruins of Takeda Castle in Asago City, Hyogo Prefecture, a mystical sight, known as the "sea of clouds," appeared on Thursday.
Autumn leaves color Oku-Nikko
News On Japan - Oct 19
Autumn leaves are in full bloom in Tochigi and Nikko, with red and yellow trees surrounding pure white running water.
Foreign visitor spending hits record in Japan as 'overtourism' concern returns
NHK - Oct 19
Foreign visitors are back in Japan and putting more money into the economy than ever before. Their spending hit a quarterly record, backed by a sharp recovery in arrival numbers and the weaker yen.
