LINE users to be locked out from Nov 1?
TOKYO, Oct 31 (News On Japan) - For everyone using the free messaging app "LINE", have you neglected an important notification? If you haven't yet given consent to their new privacy policy, there's a risk you won't be able to use LINE from tomorrow, November 1st.
With 95 million domestic users, LINE has become an indispensable part of daily life for Japanese people.
Since LINE and Yahoo merged on October 1, they have been asking users for their consent regarding personal information management policies in order to continue offering services from both companies.
According to LINE and Yahoo, if you don't want to provide personal information, you can choose 'check later' and postpone your agreement for this month.
However, if you don't agree, from November onwards, users are being alerted that they will progressively lose access to LINE's services.
News On Japan - Oct 31
A former city councilman has been sentenced to six years in prison after being charged with indecent assault after groping girls at a camping event he sponsored.
News On Japan - Oct 30
As clear blue skies spread across Japan, autumn leaves are at their peak in Oku-Nikko, Tochigi Prefecture.
News On Japan - Oct 30
The manager of a sex club in Shinjuku, Tokyo, has been arrested on suspicion of aiding and abetting public indecency.
News On Japan - Oct 30
A driver of a Ferrari that suddenly burst into flames while cruising along a central Fukuoka street on Sunday was lucky to escape the inferno.
News On Japan - Oct 30
A 9-year-old girl was seriously injured on Sunday by a falling signboard for a Halloween event in Kobe, breaking her leg.
News On Japan - Oct 30
Japan's National Theatre, which is closing at the end of this month for reconstruction, held its final ceremony on Sunday, bringing down the curtain on its 57-year history.
News On Japan - Oct 29
Japan Mobility Show, reborn from the ashes of The Tokyo Motor Show, an automobile festival that was canceled due to COVID-19, opened to the public on Friday, with a record-breaking 475 enterprises and startups participating.
News On Japan - Oct 28
An explosion at a sushi restaurant in Osaka on Saturday afternoon has injured 12 people, including customers and staff.
News On Japan - Oct 28
A security camera installed in a residential area in Tokyo has captured a foreigner wearing a yukata running amok.
News On Japan - Oct 28
A court in Osaka has ordered the removal of a protruding tail of a three-dimensional dragon signboard outside a popular ramen shop in Osaka's Minami district.
News On Japan - Oct 28
The Tokyo Metropolitan Government has started a campaign where you can enjoy sushi for 30 percent less.
News On Japan - Oct 28
Japan's Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare has proposed raising the upper limit on annual insurance premiums for self-employed people by 20,000 yen starting next year.
News On Japan - Oct 27
The consumer price index for Tokyo's 23 wards increased by 2.7 percent compared to the same month of the previous year, excluding perishable foods, while the first expansion in growth was recorded in four months, as announced by Japan's Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications.
News On Japan - Oct 27
A Russian travel agency has commenced operations of a passenger ship that directly connects the Far Eastern city of Vladivostok and Nanao City in Ishikawa Prefecture.
News On Japan - Oct 27
A 75-year-old man has been arrested after his car hit 3 second-grade elementary school students, leaving one boy unconscious and the other 2 hospitalized with fractures.