LINE users to be locked out from Nov 1?

TOKYO, Oct 31 ( News On Japan ) - For everyone using the free messaging app "LINE", have you neglected an important notification? If you haven't yet given consent to their new privacy policy, there's a risk you won't be able to use LINE from tomorrow, November 1st.

With 95 million domestic users, LINE has become an indispensable part of daily life for Japanese people.

Since LINE and Yahoo merged on October 1, they have been asking users for their consent regarding personal information management policies in order to continue offering services from both companies.

According to LINE and Yahoo, if you don't want to provide personal information, you can choose 'check later' and postpone your agreement for this month.

However, if you don't agree, from November onwards, users are being alerted that they will progressively lose access to LINE's services.