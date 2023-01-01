Maiko launch New Year's cards; 1.44 billion to be issued nationwide

KYOTO, Nov 02 ( News On Japan ) - With only two months remaining this year, a ceremony marking the launch of New Year's greeting cards was held in Kyoto with the participation of Maiko (apprentice geisha).

New Year's cards went on sale across Japan from Nov 1.

The number of New Year's greeting postcards planned to be issued nationwide this year is about 1.44 billion, which is 200 million less than last year.

Acceptance of the New Year's cards starts from December 15th, and if posted by the 25th, they are expected to arrive on New Year's Day.