Maiko launch New Year's cards; 1.44 billion to be issued nationwide
KYOTO, Nov 02 (News On Japan) - With only two months remaining this year, a ceremony marking the launch of New Year's greeting cards was held in Kyoto with the participation of Maiko (apprentice geisha).
New Year's cards went on sale across Japan from Nov 1.
The number of New Year's greeting postcards planned to be issued nationwide this year is about 1.44 billion, which is 200 million less than last year.
Acceptance of the New Year's cards starts from December 15th, and if posted by the 25th, they are expected to arrive on New Year's Day.
Mitsubishi UFJ raises 10-year fixed interest rate 100 fold
Mitsubishi UFJ Bank has announced that it will increase the interest rate for its 10-year fixed-term deposit, currently at 0.002%, by 100 times to 0.2%.
2 decomposed bodies found in coffins in abandoned funeral parlour
Two bodies in a state of decomposition have been discovered inside coffins in an unattended funeral home in central Japan.
Japan fast tracks hydrogen trains to reduce emissions
Japan's Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism and JR companies held a meeting for the first time on Wednesday to share information on introducing railways that run on hydrogen fuel in order to "decarbonize" railways.
Dog's Day pet tourism goes barking mad
In Japan, November 1st has been designated as "Dog's Day" by the pet food industry, since the date can be read as "one one one" which is similar to a dog's bark "wan wan wan".
Truck crashes into Tokyo camera store
A truck overturned and crashed into a camera store in Tokyo on Wednesday afternoon, injuring the driver and a shop employee.
Resona Bank liberalizes employee dress code with aim to encourage free thinking
Major financial group Resona Group has liberalized the dress code for all its bank employees starting from November 1st with the intent of promoting free thinking.
Vehicles fall off cliff at famous autumn leaves spot
A truck and a passenger car collided on the Zao Echo Line connecting Miyagi and Yamagata on Tuesday, leaving both drivers unconscious after their vehicles fell 5 meters down a cliff.
Beautiful Legs Award Winner!
The award ceremony for the Clarino Beautiful Legs Award 2023, which is given to women with healthy and attractive legs, was held in Tokyo on Monday, with four women ranging from their teens to their 40s selected.
LINE users to be locked out from Nov 1?
For everyone using the free messaging app "LINE", have you neglected an important notification? If you haven't yet given consent to their new privacy policy, there's a risk you won't be able to use LINE from November 1st.
Former city councilor sentenced to prison for molesting girls at sponsored camp
A former city councilman has been sentenced to six years in prison after being charged with indecent assault after groping girls at a camping event he sponsored.
Oku-Nikko 'Autumn leaves' seen from the sky, spectacular view over Lake Chuzenji
As clear blue skies spread across Japan, autumn leaves are at their peak in Oku-Nikko, Tochigi Prefecture.
Tokyo 'happening bar' raided over naked customers
The manager of a sex club in Shinjuku, Tokyo, has been arrested on suspicion of aiding and abetting public indecency.
Ferrari burn out!
A driver of a Ferrari that suddenly burst into flames while cruising along a central Fukuoka street on Sunday was lucky to escape the inferno.
Falling Halloween signboard breaks girl's leg
A 9-year-old girl was seriously injured on Sunday by a falling signboard for a Halloween event in Kobe, breaking her leg.
National Theatre ends 57 years of history
Japan's National Theatre, which is closing at the end of this month for reconstruction, held its final ceremony on Sunday, bringing down the curtain on its 57-year history.
