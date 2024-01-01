Report finds deer abused in Nara
NARA, Nov 06 (News On Japan) - An investigation into a facility caring for Nara's deer population by a preservation society has found conditions inadequate, with reports that dozens died there every year.
Governor Machi Yamashita of Nara Prefecture announced the investigation results stating that the environment for housing deer at "Roku-en," a protection facility operated by the foundation "Nara Deer Preservation Society," was "inappropriate."
Deer that damaged crops were confined in sections called "special fences," and there were reports in September that "more than 50 deer die there every year."
According to the prefecture's investigation, while there wasn't a shortage of feed, it didn't reach some deer, leading to a high proportion that were excessively thin or dead.
