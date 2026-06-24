Rice Field Art of Ohtani Nears Peak Viewing Season

IWATE - Rice field art depicting Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani and his dog Decoy is nearing its best viewing period in Oshu, Iwate Prefecture, Ohtani’s hometown.

The artwork shows Ohtani in a pitching pose, with Decoy clearly visible beside him. The project has been organized since 2008 by local residents around the rice field, who formed an executive committee to oversee the annual display.

The roughly 30-are rice field has been planted with colorful rice seedlings in shades including yellow, red and purple. Visitors can view the full design from an observation tower overlooking the field.

According to the executive committee, the artwork is usually at its best from early July to mid-August. During busy periods, about 2,000 people visit in a single day.

Source: TBS