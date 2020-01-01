Tokyo Imperial Palace 'autumn leaves' opens to public from Nov 25

TOKYO, Nov 11 ( News On Japan ) - Inui Street in the grounds of Tokyo Imperial Palace will opened to the public for nine days, starting from November 25th, the Imperial Household Agency has announced.

During the autumn foliage season, visitors can see the colorful Japanese maple and sugar maple trees along Inui Street.

The public opening of Inui Street, which began in 2014 to commemorate the 80th birthday of Emperor Emeritus Akihito, is held twice a year during the cherry blossom season in spring and the autumn foliage season. However, it had been suspended from the spring of 2020 to the spring of 2022 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The one-way route, which is approximately 750 meters long, starts from the Sakashita gate near JR Tokyo Station and leads to the Inui gate. The entrance is open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., with no advanced booking required.

Temperature checks, which were conducted at the venue during this year's spring opening, will not be implemented due to the reclassification of COVID-19, although wearing masks will be left to individual discretion.

More Information: The Imperial Household Agency Website: Visit of the General Public to Inui Street in the Imperial Palace in Tokyo