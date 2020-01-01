Tokyo Imperial Palace 'autumn leaves' opens to public from Nov 25
TOKYO, Nov 11 (News On Japan) - Inui Street in the grounds of Tokyo Imperial Palace will opened to the public for nine days, starting from November 25th, the Imperial Household Agency has announced.
During the autumn foliage season, visitors can see the colorful Japanese maple and sugar maple trees along Inui Street.
The public opening of Inui Street, which began in 2014 to commemorate the 80th birthday of Emperor Emeritus Akihito, is held twice a year during the cherry blossom season in spring and the autumn foliage season. However, it had been suspended from the spring of 2020 to the spring of 2022 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The one-way route, which is approximately 750 meters long, starts from the Sakashita gate near JR Tokyo Station and leads to the Inui gate. The entrance is open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., with no advanced booking required.
Temperature checks, which were conducted at the venue during this year's spring opening, will not be implemented due to the reclassification of COVID-19, although wearing masks will be left to individual discretion.
More Information: The Imperial Household Agency Website: Visit of the General Public to Inui Street in the Imperial Palace in Tokyo
News On Japan - Nov 11
Inui Street in the grounds of Tokyo Imperial Palace will opened to the public for nine days, starting from November 25th, the Imperial Household Agency has announced.
NHK - Nov 09
More bear attacks have been occurring in northern Japan. On Wednesday, two people were taken to hospital after being attacked.
Tokyo Lens - Nov 06
Tokyo's rarest and most unique night views come from the maze of waterways that make up the city. And tokyo at night from the water is truly something special.
BBC - Nov 04
For those seeking to immerse themselves in this tranquil way of life, some temples in Japan offer accommodations known as shukubo or "to sleep with the monks".
News On Japan - Nov 03
On the first day of the three-day holiday, Kyoto was crowded with tourists, including dangerous behavior by foreigners and unauthorized trespassing on private property.
South China Morning Post - Nov 03
A record number of people have been attacked by bears so far this year in Japan, with government statistics showing 180 incidents leading to five deaths between the start of April and the end of October, compared to a previous annual high of 158 attacks in 2020.
News On Japan - Nov 03
Three railway companies in the Kansai area have announced the introduction of a credit card touch payment system at ticket gates in 2024.
News On Japan - Nov 01
In Japan, November 1st has been designated as "Dog's Day" by the pet food industry, since the date can be read as "one one one" which is similar to a dog's bark "wan wan wan".
NHK - Nov 01
Japan's All Nippon Airways is grounding several aircraft due to engine problems that will result in domestic and international flight cancellations between January and March next year.
Tokyo Lens - Oct 31
okyo is WILDLY organized. And today were breaking it down area by area and looking at what areas of Tokyo, specialize in what kind of shops. This is the ULTIMATE Tokyo shopping guide!
News On Japan - Oct 30
As clear blue skies spread across Japan, autumn leaves are at their peak in Oku-Nikko, Tochigi Prefecture.
NHK - Oct 30
A fire drill was conducted at a World Heritage site in central Japan to protect the traditional steep-angled, thatched houses by creating water curtains.
The Japan Reporter - Oct 30
As tourists are coming back to Japan, maybe more and more foreigners are scammed. There're illegal businesses that take advantage of innocent foreign tourists in Japan.
News On Japan - Oct 29
Japan Mobility Show, reborn from the ashes of The Tokyo Motor Show, an automobile festival that was canceled due to COVID-19, opened to the public on Friday, with a record-breaking 475 enterprises and startups participating.
Paolo fromTOKYO - Oct 28
We're staying at a traditional style Kyoto townhouse called a Machiya converted into a hotel.
ucanews.com - Oct 28
In the midst of Japan's enchanting blend of tradition and innovation, a pressing issue looms, challenging the balance between humans and nature in the nation.