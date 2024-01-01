Booking.com to compensate accommodation providers over delayed payments

TOKYO, Nov 11 ( News On Japan ) - The CEO of Booking.com, Glenn Fogel, has sent an email to accommodation providers in Japan who have been experiencing significant delays in payments, the first intervention by the company since the issue was uncovered.

According to Booking.com's Japanese subsidiary, facilities that have experienced payment arrears of more than 21 days will receive compensation proportionate to the delay.

About ten accommodation owners have filed a lawsuit against the mega reservation company, seeking approximately 36 million yen in compensation.

The plaintiffs have stated that they will withdraw the lawsuit if all payments are confirmed.