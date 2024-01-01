Booking.com to compensate accommodation providers over delayed payments
TOKYO, Nov 11 (News On Japan) - The CEO of Booking.com, Glenn Fogel, has sent an email to accommodation providers in Japan who have been experiencing significant delays in payments, the first intervention by the company since the issue was uncovered.
According to Booking.com's Japanese subsidiary, facilities that have experienced payment arrears of more than 21 days will receive compensation proportionate to the delay.
About ten accommodation owners have filed a lawsuit against the mega reservation company, seeking approximately 36 million yen in compensation.
The plaintiffs have stated that they will withdraw the lawsuit if all payments are confirmed.
Yamaha to release 'new retro' 125cc motorcycle in December
Yamaha has announced a "new retro" themed 125cc motorcycle amid shrinking sales of mopeds in Japan.
Japan posts record current account surplus for half of fiscal year
Japan has posted a record current account surplus for the first six months of the fiscal year. The figure came in at 12.7 trillion yen, or about 84 billion dollars, in the black amid cheaper energy imports and rate hikes abroad.
Western Japan faces serious drought
Dams in western Japan are in a critical situation due to record low rainfall.
Japan's 'Generation Z' prefer 'authentic' shopping
Japanese young women tend to prioritize authenticity in their purchasing preferences, based on a survey for this year's Trend Awards.
Japan's Fuji Soft to launch offer to take four listed subsidiaries private
Software developer Fuji Soft said on Wednesday it will launch a tender offer to take private four listed subsidiaries in Japan for a total price of about 41 billion yen ($271.78 million).
Can Japan prosper with only half the population?
"Japan 4.0." suggests that even if Japan's population drops to less than half, to 50 million, it is possible to double wealth.
Japan business mood improves, but global stress dims outlook - Reuters Tankan
Japanese manufacturers' business confidence improved for the first time since August while service-sector mood rose for a second month, according to the Reuters Tankan poll, which also highlighted a challenging outlook amid a patchy economic recovery.
LINE undergoes major renovation to include Yahoo search
LINE Yahoo sales revenue has reached a record 871.7 billion yen, an increase of 11.1 percent year-on-year, thanks to increased revenue from media operations and a thriving travel business.
Nissan to expand investment in Brazil to over $570 million
Japanese automaker Nissan Motor is moving to grow its presence in South America by expanding in Brazil.
Europe's largest hotel chain will open 23 hotels in Japan next April
Accor, the largest hospitality company in Europe operating hotels in 110 countries and regions, has announced it will open 23 hotels in Japan on April 1 next year.
Yamato introduces cargo-only planes to tackle '2024 problem'
Yamato Holdings, a leading land transport company, has introduced a cargo-only aircraft set to begin operations next year.
Over 2,000 shoppers line up for Hanshin Tigers victory sale
Victory sales have begun at department stores in Osaka following the Hanshin Tigers' first Japanese championship in 38 years.
Crowdfunding for science museum makes history raising record 900 million yen
More than 915 million yen in support was raised for the National Museum of Nature and Science in Tokyo, nine times the target amount, making it the highest ever crowdfunding campaign in Japan.
Firms in Japan urged to cease pressure tactics on job-hunting students
The University of Tokyo has issued a strong appeal to organisations to refrain from employing pressure tactics on job-hunting students, a practice that has become increasingly prevalent in recent years as organisations scramble to secure talent amid a chronic labour shortage.
Navigating the Waves: Forex Trading in Japan
The sprawling metropolis of Tokyo, with its gleaming skyscrapers and neon lights, is not just an emblem of Japan's cultural might but also its financial prowess.
The sprawling metropolis of Tokyo, with its gleaming skyscrapers and neon lights, is not just an emblem of Japan's cultural might but also its financial prowess.