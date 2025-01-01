Toei subway completes platform door installation, employee idea slashes costs
TOKYO, Nov 19 (News On Japan) - The introduction of platform doors at Nishimagome Station on the Toei Asakusa Line marks the completion of platform door installation across all Tokyo Metropolitan Government-managed subway stations.
Platform door installations have now been completed at all stations managed by the Tokyo Metropolitan Government on the Toei Subway, with Nishimagome Station beginning operations on Nov 18.
Platform doors typically use wireless signals from the train to open and close, but the Asakusa Line adopted a QR code system devised by staff members.
As a result, the cost of modifying the trains was significantly reduced from the initial estimate of 2 billion yen to about 2.7 million yen.
The QR code system has also been adopted on other lines, including the Odakyu Line.
News On Japan - Nov 19
The introduction of platform doors at Nishimagome Station on the Toei Asakusa Line marks the completion of platform door installation across all Tokyo Metropolitan Government-managed subway stations.
taipeitimes.com - Nov 19
Japan has long managed to keep its streets spotless despite having no trash cans in sight, but cities are now turning to “smart” bins as tourist numbers — and the amount of garbage — surges.
News On Japan - Nov 18
Fukuoka City, on the northern shore of Japan's Kyushu Island, observed its first snowfall of the season on Saturday, 30 days ahead of average.
ONLY in JAPAN - Nov 18
Japan National Tourism Organization (JNTO) reported that travelers to Japan passed the record for October set in 2019! That’s a huge accomplishment for several reasons which we will discuss today - in Tokyo’s November rain.
Ordinary Adventures - Nov 18
We are exploring the Harajuku, this is one of the most kawaii areas of Tokyo Japan. But before we get to the cute stuff we’ll explore the beautiful and historic Meiji shrine.
News On Japan - Nov 17
A low-pressure system moving over Japan on Friday turned into a 'late autumn storm', with winds in Hokkaido strong enough to rip off roofs.
News On Japan - Nov 17
Construction on the final upgrade for JR Shibuya Station will begin after the last train on Friday night, suspending services on the Yamanote Line between Osaki Station to Ikebukuro Station until first train on Monday morning.
boardingarea.com - Nov 17
ANA’s low-cost medium-haul airline – Air Japan has added a second route – with the airline choosing Seoul as its next destination.
News On Japan - Nov 16
As international travel returns to pre-pandemic levels, the global proliferation of bed bugs is raising concerns in Japan, where experts are now warning of an unavoidable spread of these blood-sucking insects.
Solo Travel Japan - Nov 16
I'm going to try the Narita Express First Class today. I was really curious how much more comfortable it would be than the Ordinary Car (standard seat).
TAKASHii from Japan - Nov 15
Today I'm going to interview tourists in Japan to see how much they spent on a Japan trip, including flight accommodation, transportation, food, and shopping.
NHK - Nov 15
Tokyo, the host city for the 2025 Deaflympics, will open a cafe where people with hearing impairments can communicate using digital technology.
NHK - Nov 14
Kegon Falls in the city of Nikko, north of Tokyo, is currently being illuminated at night to attract tourists even after the end of the fall foliage season.
News On Japan - Nov 13
This season's strongest cold air mass across Japan has sent temperatures plummeting, with some locations in Hokkaido recording over 50 cm of snowfall.
News On Japan - Nov 13
The statue of the faithful dog Hachiko celebrated its 100th birthday this November with a warm bedroom, just as a winter chill sweeps through Tokyo.
News On Japan - Nov 12
Foreign visitors continue to be amazed by 'Japan-only' experiences, from 'department store basements' to 'last trains.'