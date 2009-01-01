Toshiba shareholders draw curtains on 74 years of stock market history
TOKYO, Nov 22 (News On Japan) - Toshiba, aiming for corporate restructuring, held an extraordinary general meeting of shareholders on Wednesday, the final step towards delisting from the stock exchange.
Toshiba has been through management turmoil due to conflicts with "activist shareholders," leading to a domestic investment fund buyout deal in September.
At the Nov 22 meeting, a resolution was passed to compulsorily buy out the shares held by general shareholders.
Following this resolution, Toshiba will end its 74-year history as a listed company on Dec 20.
Toshiba shareholders draw curtains on 74 years of stock market history
News On Japan - Nov 22
Toshiba, aiming for corporate restructuring, held an extraordinary general meeting of shareholders on Wednesday, the final step towards delisting from the stock exchange.
News On Japan - Nov 22
Toshiba, aiming for corporate restructuring, held an extraordinary general meeting of shareholders on Wednesday, the final step towards delisting from the stock exchange.
Manga artists, taxi drivers hit as Japan tax frustrations mount
Business Mirror - Nov 22
From manga artists to independent taxi drivers, Japanese freelancers and small businesses frustrated with the potential loss of a tax break are among the growing numbers pushing down Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s approval rating to record lows.
Business Mirror - Nov 22
From manga artists to independent taxi drivers, Japanese freelancers and small businesses frustrated with the potential loss of a tax break are among the growing numbers pushing down Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s approval rating to record lows.
In Japan, people are renting "handsome weeping boys" to wipe away tears
ndtv.com - Nov 22
Tokyo offices are experiencing an unconventional approach to ease workplace stress. At a cost of 7,900 yen, roughly ₹ 4,400, people in Japan can access the services of Ikemeso Danshi, providing attractive companions referred to as "Handsome Weeping Boys."
ndtv.com - Nov 22
Tokyo offices are experiencing an unconventional approach to ease workplace stress. At a cost of 7,900 yen, roughly ₹ 4,400, people in Japan can access the services of Ikemeso Danshi, providing attractive companions referred to as "Handsome Weeping Boys."
Winter bonuses in Japan set to rise for third year in row
News On Japan - Nov 21
Private companies are expected to exceed last year's winter bonuses for the third consecutive year, according to four private research firms, with an average payout per person rising between 2.1% to 2.5%.
News On Japan - Nov 21
Private companies are expected to exceed last year's winter bonuses for the third consecutive year, according to four private research firms, with an average payout per person rising between 2.1% to 2.5%.
Azabudai Hills Complex with Japan's tallest building opens to media
News On Japan - Nov 20
The Azabudai Hills complex in Tokyo's Minato Ward, which includes Japan's tallest building, was unveiled to the media on Monday ahead of its opening on Nov 24.
News On Japan - Nov 20
The Azabudai Hills complex in Tokyo's Minato Ward, which includes Japan's tallest building, was unveiled to the media on Monday ahead of its opening on Nov 24.
Chinese car industry is pushing Japanese and Germans out of its market
azernews.az - Nov 20
Foreigners are losing the Chinese market. For Volkswagen, 2023 will be the year of the worst sales in China since 2012. Hyundai, Toyota, Nissan and the Europeans are also losing market share. Nissan and Huindai, for example, are experiencing their worst years in the market since 2009, Banksta's tg channel writes, Azernews reports.
azernews.az - Nov 20
Foreigners are losing the Chinese market. For Volkswagen, 2023 will be the year of the worst sales in China since 2012. Hyundai, Toyota, Nissan and the Europeans are also losing market share. Nissan and Huindai, for example, are experiencing their worst years in the market since 2009, Banksta's tg channel writes, Azernews reports.
Tokyo again acts as a magnet for corporate Japan
Nikkei - Nov 20
Tokyo has begun to attract businesses again as office rents continue to fall and companies' need for in-person meetings grows after the COVID pandemic.
Nikkei - Nov 20
Tokyo has begun to attract businesses again as office rents continue to fall and companies' need for in-person meetings grows after the COVID pandemic.
'Aerial robots' as new infrastructure for suburban delivery
News On Japan - Nov 18
A black box that moves like a cable car: this is the 'aerial delivery robot' developed by Panasonic and Tokyu as a new delivery infrastructure for suburban residential areas grappling with an aging population.
News On Japan - Nov 18
A black box that moves like a cable car: this is the 'aerial delivery robot' developed by Panasonic and Tokyu as a new delivery infrastructure for suburban residential areas grappling with an aging population.
5 Essential Japanese Menswear Brands for Classic Men
THE CASUAL - Nov 18
Discover the best essential and classic contemporary Japanese menswear fashion brands handpicked by Reggie Casual.
THE CASUAL - Nov 18
Discover the best essential and classic contemporary Japanese menswear fashion brands handpicked by Reggie Casual.
JAL aims to bring 'seaglider' next-gen transportation to Japan
Nikkei - Nov 18
Japan Airlines is moving into the development of an electric-powered vehicle that glides several meters over water on a cushion of air for carbon-free transportation.
Nikkei - Nov 18
Japan Airlines is moving into the development of an electric-powered vehicle that glides several meters over water on a cushion of air for carbon-free transportation.
Japan to buy 1.4 mln doses of Daiichi Sankyo COVID vaccine
Reuters - Nov 18
Japan's health ministry said on Friday it agreed to buy 1.4 million doses of Daiichi Sankyo's updated COVID-19 vaccine.
Reuters - Nov 18
Japan's health ministry said on Friday it agreed to buy 1.4 million doses of Daiichi Sankyo's updated COVID-19 vaccine.
Japan's U.S.-bound exports hit record high on weak yen
Nikkei - Nov 17
Japanese exports to the U.S. hit a record high in October in yen terms, as automobile shipments continued to rise amid the weak local currency.
Nikkei - Nov 17
Japanese exports to the U.S. hit a record high in October in yen terms, as automobile shipments continued to rise amid the weak local currency.
Sony lures record female engineers despite talent shortage in Japan
Kyodo - Nov 17
Sony Corp. is increasing its hiring of female engineers, aiming to achieve a record-high percentage among its new hires for the next fiscal year, challenging the entrenched stereotype in Japan that typically associates men with such roles.
Kyodo - Nov 17
Sony Corp. is increasing its hiring of female engineers, aiming to achieve a record-high percentage among its new hires for the next fiscal year, challenging the entrenched stereotype in Japan that typically associates men with such roles.
President of Ricoh Japan Resigns for Pressuring Woman to Have Abortion
petapixel.com - Nov 17
The president of Ricoh Japan, Kazuhiro Kimura, has resigned after an internal investigation found that he violated company’s code of conduct by pressuring a woman to have an abortion.
petapixel.com - Nov 17
The president of Ricoh Japan, Kazuhiro Kimura, has resigned after an internal investigation found that he violated company’s code of conduct by pressuring a woman to have an abortion.
Uber waiting for ride-hailing opportunity in Japan if ban is lifted
Nikkei - Nov 17
Dara Khosrowshahi, CEO of the U.S. ride-hailing company Uber Technologies, said it would operate its full range of services in Japan if the ban on private-car ride-hailing is lifted.
Nikkei - Nov 17
Dara Khosrowshahi, CEO of the U.S. ride-hailing company Uber Technologies, said it would operate its full range of services in Japan if the ban on private-car ride-hailing is lifted.
Japan's Isuzu eyes new business with battery-swapping EV truck
Nikkei - Nov 16
Japan's Isuzu Motors is set to launch a new business based on electric trucks that use replaceable batteries, Nikkei has learned, in a drive to make deliveries more efficient.
Nikkei - Nov 16
Japan's Isuzu Motors is set to launch a new business based on electric trucks that use replaceable batteries, Nikkei has learned, in a drive to make deliveries more efficient.