Toshiba shareholders draw curtains on 74 years of stock market history

TOKYO, Nov 22 ( News On Japan ) - Toshiba, aiming for corporate restructuring, held an extraordinary general meeting of shareholders on Wednesday, the final step towards delisting from the stock exchange.

Toshiba has been through management turmoil due to conflicts with "activist shareholders," leading to a domestic investment fund buyout deal in September.

At the Nov 22 meeting, a resolution was passed to compulsorily buy out the shares held by general shareholders.

Following this resolution, Toshiba will end its 74-year history as a listed company on Dec 20.