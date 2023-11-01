Akio Toyoda steps down from leading Japan's automobile manufacturers association
The Toyota Chairman will be succeded by Isuzu's Masanori Katayama in the leading role of JAMA
TOKYO, Nov 23 (carscoops.com) - Toyota's Chairman and Master Driver Akio Toyota retires from his position as the chairman of the Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association (JAMA) which represents 5.5 million employees from 14 automakers. Toyoda is the only official who led Japan's automotive industry for three two-year terms, being appointed in 2012, 2018, and 2022.
Toyoda is known for his cautious views on the mass adoption of EVs and autonomous cars, proposing a multi-pathway approach for the future of the automotive industry. Despite the criticism, Toyoda defends the slow uptake of EVs among Japanese automakers compared to rival brands, pursuing alternative routes to carbon neutrality.
Speaking about the critics, Toyoda said that the general attitude in society has changed. The outgoing chairman admitted that what pushed him forward was “the 5.5 million people who work on the front lines”, adding that “It takes time to change things”. His leading role in JAMA allowed him to promote the interests of local automakers and suppliers, for a longer period than any of its predecessors. ...continue reading
News On Japan - Nov 23
Danish pharmaceutical giant Novo Nordisk's anti-obesity drug "Wegovy" is now covered by Japan's public health insurance scheme. Doctor's, however, are concerned about the long-term effects of this highly addictive weight-loss treatment, and whether worldwide supply shortages will stop it getting into the hands of people who need it most.
carscoops.com - Nov 23
acs.org - Nov 23
Japan’s three biggest chemical companies are seeing their earnings suffer from a slump in basic chemicals. All three experienced a sharp drop in profits in the first half of fiscal 2023, which ended Sept. 30, and one of them, Sumitomo Chemical, is forecasting a loss of $655 million for the full fiscal year.
Reuters - Nov 22
Japanese chip materials maker Resonac (4004.T) said on Wednesday it will set up a research and development centre for advanced semiconductor packaging and materials in Silicon Valley.
News On Japan - Nov 22
Toshiba, aiming for corporate restructuring, held an extraordinary general meeting of shareholders on Wednesday, the final step towards delisting from the stock exchange.
Business Mirror - Nov 22
From manga artists to independent taxi drivers, Japanese freelancers and small businesses frustrated with the potential loss of a tax break are among the growing numbers pushing down Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s approval rating to record lows.
ndtv.com - Nov 22
Tokyo offices are experiencing an unconventional approach to ease workplace stress. At a cost of 7,900 yen, roughly ₹ 4,400, people in Japan can access the services of Ikemeso Danshi, providing attractive companions referred to as "Handsome Weeping Boys."
News On Japan - Nov 21
Private companies are expected to exceed last year's winter bonuses for the third consecutive year, according to four private research firms, with an average payout per person rising between 2.1% to 2.5%.
News On Japan - Nov 20
The Azabudai Hills complex in Tokyo's Minato Ward, which includes Japan's tallest building, was unveiled to the media on Monday ahead of its opening on Nov 24.
azernews.az - Nov 20
Foreigners are losing the Chinese market. For Volkswagen, 2023 will be the year of the worst sales in China since 2012. Hyundai, Toyota, Nissan and the Europeans are also losing market share. Nissan and Huindai, for example, are experiencing their worst years in the market since 2009, Banksta's tg channel writes, Azernews reports.
Nikkei - Nov 20
Tokyo has begun to attract businesses again as office rents continue to fall and companies' need for in-person meetings grows after the COVID pandemic.
News On Japan - Nov 18
A black box that moves like a cable car: this is the 'aerial delivery robot' developed by Panasonic and Tokyu as a new delivery infrastructure for suburban residential areas grappling with an aging population.
THE CASUAL - Nov 18
Discover the best essential and classic contemporary Japanese menswear fashion brands handpicked by Reggie Casual.
Nikkei - Nov 18
Japan Airlines is moving into the development of an electric-powered vehicle that glides several meters over water on a cushion of air for carbon-free transportation.
Reuters - Nov 18
Japan's health ministry said on Friday it agreed to buy 1.4 million doses of Daiichi Sankyo's updated COVID-19 vaccine.
Nikkei - Nov 17
Japanese exports to the U.S. hit a record high in October in yen terms, as automobile shipments continued to rise amid the weak local currency.