Elite Japanese airborne unit in action, 300 meters above ground

TOKYO, Nov 23 ( News On Japan ) - Japan hosted the "Self-Defense Forces Joint Exercise," from October 10, attended by the Japan Self-Defense Forces (SDF) and the U.S. military. JNN reports on Japan's only elite unit, the 1st Airborne Brigade, during their training.

In Chiba Prefecture's Narashino Station, soldiers from a special unit, the 1st Airborne Brigade of the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force, were training. This unit, unique in Japan, is deployed at the forefront for reconnaissance and surprise attacks during emergencies, parachuting into action. Their motto is "Unparalleled Elite," and they are among the most formidable members of the SDF.

On the 19th, they participated in an "Island Defense Training" in Tokunoshima, Kagoshima Prefecture, simulating the defense and recapture of islands. The 1st Airborne Brigade's role involved rapidly deploying hundreds of soldiers from the air.

In times of need, this elite unit is ready to respond to any mission anywhere in Japan.