Nissan to go all electric in UK
Nissan Motor Corporation has announced plans to transition all its vehicles produced in the United Kingdom to electric vehicles (EVs).
Nissan will start producing two new EV models at its Sunderland factory in the northeast of England, and convert all cars manufactured in the UK to EVs.
The company plans to invest up to &pond;2 billion (¥375 billion) in infrastructure improvements and battery production facilities at the factory, advancing its strategy for "decarbonization" through the expansion of its EV business.
UK Prime Minister Sunak welcomed the move during his visit to the factory, claiming, "Nissan's investment shows great confidence in the UK's auto industry and has already brought substantial economic benefits."
Nissan has set a goal to make all new cars sold in Europe electric by 2030.
News On Japan - Nov 25
Nissan Motor Corporation has announced plans to transition all its vehicles produced in the United Kingdom to electric vehicles (EVs).
NHK - Nov 24
Japan's latest inflation figures show prices rose on a broad front in October. The month marked the first time in four months for inflation to accelerate.
NHK - Nov 24
Tokyo has a new landmark, a 330-meter-high skyscraper that opened on Friday. The Mori JP tower has 64 floors for shops, offices and residences. It's the tallest building in Japan, a title that previously belonged to the Abeno Harukas commercial and business tower in Osaka, western Japan.
Reuters - Nov 24
Japanese stocks witnessed massive foreign inflows in the week ended Nov. 17, underpinned by strong corporate earnings and as investors tempered some of their initial enthusiasm about the prospect of a series of U.S. interest rate cuts.
theceomagazine.com - Nov 24
Shitennō-ji temple is one of Osaka’s most important Buddhist temples. Built in the sixth century during the rule of Prince Shotoku, it has stood firm as the high-rises of the modern-day city have towered above it.
News On Japan - Nov 23
Danish pharmaceutical giant Novo Nordisk's anti-obesity drug "Wegovy" is now covered by Japan's public health insurance scheme. Doctor's, however, are concerned about the long-term effects of this highly addictive weight-loss treatment, and whether worldwide supply shortages will stop it getting into the hands of people who need it most.
carscoops.com - Nov 23
Toyota's Chairman and Master Driver Akio Toyota retires from his position as the chairman of the Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association (JAMA) which represents 5.5 million employees from 14 automakers. Toyoda is the only official who led Japan's automotive industry for three two-year terms, being appointed in 2012, 2018, and 2022.
acs.org - Nov 23
Japan’s three biggest chemical companies are seeing their earnings suffer from a slump in basic chemicals. All three experienced a sharp drop in profits in the first half of fiscal 2023, which ended Sept. 30, and one of them, Sumitomo Chemical, is forecasting a loss of $655 million for the full fiscal year.
newsonjapan.com - Nov 23
As the world leans into digital convenience, Japanese companies are not left behind in the digital transformation of payroll processing.
Reuters - Nov 22
Japanese chip materials maker Resonac (4004.T) said on Wednesday it will set up a research and development centre for advanced semiconductor packaging and materials in Silicon Valley.
News On Japan - Nov 22
Toshiba, aiming for corporate restructuring, held an extraordinary general meeting of shareholders on Wednesday, the final step towards delisting from the stock exchange.
Business Mirror - Nov 22
From manga artists to independent taxi drivers, Japanese freelancers and small businesses frustrated with the potential loss of a tax break are among the growing numbers pushing down Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s approval rating to record lows.
ndtv.com - Nov 22
Tokyo offices are experiencing an unconventional approach to ease workplace stress. At a cost of 7,900 yen, roughly ₹ 4,400, people in Japan can access the services of Ikemeso Danshi, providing attractive companions referred to as "Handsome Weeping Boys."
News On Japan - Nov 21
Private companies are expected to exceed last year's winter bonuses for the third consecutive year, according to four private research firms, with an average payout per person rising between 2.1% to 2.5%.
News On Japan - Nov 20
The Azabudai Hills complex in Tokyo's Minato Ward, which includes Japan's tallest building, was unveiled to the media on Monday ahead of its opening on Nov 24.
azernews.az - Nov 20
Foreigners are losing the Chinese market. For Volkswagen, 2023 will be the year of the worst sales in China since 2012. Hyundai, Toyota, Nissan and the Europeans are also losing market share. Nissan and Huindai, for example, are experiencing their worst years in the market since 2009, Banksta's tg channel writes, Azernews reports.