Nissan to go all electric in UK

Nissan Motor Corporation has announced plans to transition all its vehicles produced in the United Kingdom to electric vehicles (EVs).

Nissan will start producing two new EV models at its Sunderland factory in the northeast of England, and convert all cars manufactured in the UK to EVs.

The company plans to invest up to &pond;2 billion (¥375 billion) in infrastructure improvements and battery production facilities at the factory, advancing its strategy for "decarbonization" through the expansion of its EV business.

UK Prime Minister Sunak welcomed the move during his visit to the factory, claiming, "Nissan's investment shows great confidence in the UK's auto industry and has already brought substantial economic benefits."

Nissan has set a goal to make all new cars sold in Europe electric by 2030.