LINE data breach could affect 440,000 users

TOKYO, Nov 27 ( News On Japan ) - LINE Yahoo announced on Monday that personal information of approximately 440,000 users may have been leaked, although there have been no reports of the data being misused.

The leaked information includes about 300,000 entries of non-identifiable personal data of LINE users, such as age, gender, and stamp purchase history, as well as approximately 140,000 entries of personal information like names and email addresses of employees.

There has been no leakage of the contents of messages on LINE, nor of sensitive data like bank account information.

The cyber attack on South Korea's major internet company 'Naver', which is a major shareholder and technology partner of LINE Yahoo, is believed to have extended the damage to LINE Yahoo due to shared systems between the two.

Prior to the integration with Yahoo, LINE had issues in 2021, such as personal information of Japanese users being accessible to a Chinese outsourcing partner.