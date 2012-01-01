LINE data breach could affect 440,000 users
TOKYO, Nov 27 (News On Japan) - LINE Yahoo announced on Monday that personal information of approximately 440,000 users may have been leaked, although there have been no reports of the data being misused.
The leaked information includes about 300,000 entries of non-identifiable personal data of LINE users, such as age, gender, and stamp purchase history, as well as approximately 140,000 entries of personal information like names and email addresses of employees.
There has been no leakage of the contents of messages on LINE, nor of sensitive data like bank account information.
The cyber attack on South Korea's major internet company 'Naver', which is a major shareholder and technology partner of LINE Yahoo, is believed to have extended the damage to LINE Yahoo due to shared systems between the two.
Prior to the integration with Yahoo, LINE had issues in 2021, such as personal information of Japanese users being accessible to a Chinese outsourcing partner.
News On Japan - Nov 27
LINE Yahoo announced on Monday that personal information of approximately 440,000 users may have been leaked, although there have been no reports of the data being misused.
News On Japan - Nov 27
Miloiko Spajić, who became the Prime Minister of Montenegro last month, studied for four years as an international student in the Faculty of Economics at Saitama University and graduated in March 2012, it has been revealed.
News On Japan - Nov 27
As international space development heats up, Asia's largest space business event has launched in Tokyo.
News On Japan - Nov 27
A male photographer has been left in a critical condition after falling off the rooftop of a wedding venue in Kobe on Sunday.
Reuters - Nov 26
Japan detected the first case of highly pathogenic H5-type bird flu this season at a poultry farm in the south of the country, public broadcaster NHK reported on Saturday.
News On Japan - Nov 25
Inui Street, the famed autumn walk within the Imperial Palace in central Tokyo, opened to the public from Saturday.
News On Japan - Nov 25
Tofukuji Temple, home to 2,000 maple trees and renowned as one of Kyoto's premier autumn hotspots, features the Tsutenkyo Bridge, and the breathtaking 'sea of autumn leaves'.
News On Japan - Nov 24
The amount of undeclared income by wealthy people in Japan has reached a record high of 98 billion yen, among the worst offenders being scrap gold wholesalers, breeders and yakiniku restaurants, the National Tax Agency announced on Friday.
Total Film - Nov 24
After hitting the big screen in its native Japan on November 3, Godzilla Minus One is about to make its way overseas – and it's a hit with international critics.
News On Japan - Nov 23
Russians continue to be the worst offenders among cars with foreign diplomatic number plates when it comes to not paying off parking fines in Japan.
News On Japan - Nov 23
As Kyoto's autumn foliage reaches its peak, swarms of tourists have converged on the ancient capital, captivated by stunning displays like Wednesday evening's illumination at Kiyomizu Temple.
News On Japan - Nov 23
A wild boar that ran riot in a school in northern Japan on Thursday, smashing windows and frightening students and parents, is still on the loose in a residential area in Sendai, with local police receiving about 20 reports.
News On Japan - Nov 23
The Japanese Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare has compiled the country's first-ever "Drinking Guidelines," aimed at mitigating health risks associated with alcohol consumption.
News On Japan - Nov 22
The first-ever competition to determine the world's best at trash collection has been held, with representatives from 21 countries gathering in Tokyo.
News On Japan - Nov 22
In the crowded halls of the Nishi-Achiyama Kannon-in Temple in Okayama City, men, completely devoid of clothing, press tightly against each other. This is the famous "Naked Festival."
News On Japan - Nov 22
Popular long aged release "Hibiki 30 Years" is among Suntory's domestic premium whiskeys set for huge price hikes next April.