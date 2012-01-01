Surge in inquiries for advanced 'sasumata' anti-burglary tool

TOKYO, Nov 27 ( News On Japan ) - An attempted robbery at a jewelry store in Tokyo was thwarted on Sunday by a store personnel swinging a "sasumata", a medieval tool that is gaining popularity as an anti-burglary device.

"Sasumata" is used to sweep away an opponent's weapon, and wrap around their torso to restrain them.

These defensive tools have been enhanced for high performance, especially at the request of police. Among the new models is "Cerberus", designed to restrain an opponent. It's a traditional "sasumata" with a band attached to its tip. When pressed against an opponent, a spring-loaded band instantly wraps around their torso, restraining them.

The company's president explains, "Named after the watchdog of the underworld in Greek mythology, it symbolizes the ability to swiftly seize and control an opponent."

"Fudo" restricts the movement of arms and legs. This slightly shorter "sasumata" has a band attached. When its tip is pressed, a band instantly wraps around the legs, demobilizing an opponent.

Specializing in lightweight design is "benkei". This "sasumata" weighs less than 1 kilogram, making it manageable even in sudden situations by women. It can be used to trip the opponent or sweep away their weapon.

The president concludes, "It's not about offensively capturing someone, but purely for protecting ourselves."