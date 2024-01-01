New Kabuki Anime Adaptation - Tokyo Preview
TOKYO, Dec 04 (Kabuki In-Depth) - In this video, we cover the upcoming performances in Tokyo during the month of December, including the regular Ōkabuki show at the Kabuki-za, and a kabuki adaptation of Lupin the Third at the Shinbashi Enbujō.
Historical 'castle stays' for only 1 million yen
News On Japan - Dec 04
Castles in Japan have opened their gates to luxury tourism, offering guests a feudal experience with historical reenactments and bathtub-view illuminations.
Japan mulls delaying launch of Mars moon probe from 2024 to 2026
Kyodo - Dec 04
Japan is considering postponing a project that aims to retrieve the world's first Martian moon surface samples from 2024 to 2026 due to issues with its new flagship H3 rocket, which is set to facilitate the probe's launch, sources close to the matter said Sunday.
Aurora observed in Hokkaido for first time since 2003
Japan Times - Dec 04
A red aurora has been observed in Hokkaido, with the phenomenon visible to the naked eye.
Japan lifts tsunami advisory for all coastal areas
NHK - Dec 03
Japan's meteorological authorities have lifted a tsunami advisory for all coastal areas. The advisory had been issued after a strong earthquake hit the Philippines' Mindanao Island on Saturday night.
Aerosol sprayed in Shinkansen train, injuring five passengers
NHK - Dec 03
The operator of the Tokaido Shinkansen bullet train line says five passengers complained of sore eyes and throats after an aerosol was released inside a train car.
YouTuber busted for another illegal 'citizen's arrest'
News On Japan - Dec 02
YouTuber Koreaki Rengoku, also known as Kazuaki Sugita (40), has been re-arrested for physically restraining a man while putting him under a 'citizen's arrest', claiming he was a drug addict.
Russian Embassy refuses to pay parking fines
News On Japan - Dec 01
Japan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs revealed that the Russian Embassy has no intention of paying fines for parking violations committed by vehicles with diplomatic plates, which have been avoiding payment under diplomatic privileges.
New Year's royal greeting won't require lottery
News On Japan - Dec 01
The Imperial Household Agency has announced that the New Year's public greeting, scheduled for January 2nd next year, will be held without a lottery system and will return to almost its pre-pandemic state for the first time in four years.
Japan scours seabed for US Osprey wreckage
malaymail.com - Dec 01
Japan’s coastguard on Friday scoured the seabed for the wreckage of an Osprey US military aircraft that crashed this week, with still no sign of seven missing airmen.
Former Japanese Foreign Minister Maehara launches new party
NHK - Dec 01
Former Japanese Foreign Minister Maehara Seiji has left the opposition Democratic Party for the People to form a new party with four other members of the Diet.
2025 Osaka Expo advance tickets go on sale
NHK - Nov 30
Advance admission tickets for the 2025 World Exposition in Osaka, western Japan, went on sale on Thursday, 500 days before the opening.
Intense cold wave hits Japan, snow to reach 1 meter
News On Japan - Nov 30
Northern Japan witnessed its coldest temperatures of the season Thursday morning, as snow begins to accumulate rapidly, set to surpass 1 meter for the first time this winter.
Japanese lawmakers dial up digital reform in Diet
News On Japan - Nov 30
As Japan's parliament inches towards digitalization, this week eliminating stenographers from the Upper House, smartphones are still banned while laptops are permitted, spurring bipartisan members to take action.
Japan's space agency under cyber attack
News On Japan - Nov 29
The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) has come under cyber attack, with unauthorized access discovered on its network.
Severe weather continues in northern Japan, heavy snow forecast
News On Japan - Nov 29
Unstable weather conditions continue in northern Japan on Wednesday morning, with further snowfall expected in Hokkaido and Tohoku by Thursday morning, Nov 30.
Group of Jehovah's Witnesses followers' children reports on alleged sexual abuse
NHK - Nov 29
A group of children of Jehovah's Witnesses followers in Japan has called on the Japanese government to conduct an investigation into alleged sexual abuse by the religious organization.
