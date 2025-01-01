"Revenge Wasabi": A Film by an Indian Director Entirely in Japanese

The protagonist of "Wasabi Revenge" is Kano, who has been a victim of relentless bullying since childhood due to a scar on her face. Deeply wounded, she discovers her hidden potential and decides to escape the impoverished life of her village. However, her life takes a drastic turn when her mother is involved in a catastrophic event, forcing Kano on a harsh path that forever alters her trajectory. The cast includes Jurian Koike in the role of Kano, along with Keisuke Nomura, Miho Fujiwara, Yuta Inoue, and Hono Kawabe.

In addition to the release of the poster and stills, a quote from Mahatma Gandhi, "An eye for an eye only ends up making the whole world blind," accompanies the poster.

Singh, who turned to acting after appearing on a reality show in India and later self-studied film production, completed this film in Japanese. Regarding the film, he commented, "The movie shows how bullying can shape thoughts and actions, potentially leading to destructive outcomes not just for the victim but also for the surrounding world. However, at the core of this film is a deep exploration of kindness, compassion, and forgiveness. The message is quite simple: we should reconsider the importance of love and gentleness."

"Wasabi Revenge" vividly portrays the raw struggle of a bullying victim and communicates the severe and realistic impact bullying can have on a person's psyche. It makes us aware that when bullying leads to trauma, seemingly unrelated remarks and actions can affect people over a long period.