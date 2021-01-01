Japan: Four cabinet ministers quit over fundraising scandal

TOKYO, Dec 14 (BBC) -
Four cabinet ministers in Japan quit on Thursday over a fundraising scandal involving the ruling party's most powerful faction.
More than 500 million yen is alleged to have ended up in slush funds over a five-year period through 2022.
Tokyo prosecutors have also launched a corruption probe, Nikkei reported.
It is the latest blow to Japan Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's increasingly unpopular government, whose approval ratings have plunged.
Chief Cabinet Secretary and top government spokesman Hirokazu Matsuno, often seen as Mr Kishida's right-hand man and the face of his government, was the most prominent of the four ministers. Economy and Industry Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura, Internal Affairs Minister Junji Suzuki and Agriculture Minister Ichiro Miyashita also stepped down on Thursday.
BBC - Dec 14
NHK - Dec 14
A former Japanese state justice minister has left the governing Liberal Democratic Party after prosecutors raided his home and office over suspected vote-buying in a mayoral election in Tokyo's Koto Ward in April.
NHK - Dec 14
Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio has pledged to spearhead efforts to restore people's trust in politics amid political funding allegations involving some factions of the main ruling Liberal Democratic Party. He says he will reshuffle his personnel in this context on Thursday.
Japan Today - Dec 13
A Tokyo court sentenced a former operations executive on the Tokyo Olympics organizing committee to two years in prison, suspended for four years, for playing a central role in rigging bids related to the 2021 Summer Games.
GZERO Media - Dec 13
The US-Japan alliance is complex. But among other priorities, to rein in China, both countries need each other.
NHK - Dec 12
The Lower House of Japan's Diet has voted down a motion of no-confidence in Chief Cabinet Secretary Matsuno Hirokazu over a political fund scandal.
CNA - Dec 12
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has pledged to restore trust in his government amid reports he is planning to purge ministers embroiled in a fundraising scandal.
NHK - Dec 12
An NHK opinion poll shows that the approval rate for Prime Minister Kishida Fumio's Cabinet stands at 23 percent, the lowest since he took office in October 2021.
AP - Dec 11
Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Monday he planned to take “appropriate steps” over his governing party’s widening slush funds scandal as speculation is rife that he may purge implicated Cabinet members in a major shuffle this week.
NHK - Dec 11
Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio plans to replace high-ranking administration officials in response to a growing money scandal involving the largest faction in his main ruling Liberal Democratic Party.
News On Japan - Dec 09
As the spotlight intensifies on the illegal export of Lexus luxury cars, believed to be intended for use in North Korea, experts are pointing to the possibility of involvement by North Korean embassies overseas.
ABC News - Dec 09
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and several key Cabinet ministers were grilled by opposition lawmakers in parliament on Friday over a widening fundraising scandal and an alleged connection to the Unification Church which threaten to further drag down the government's sagging popularity.
UATV English - Dec 09
Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked Japan for their decision to provide much-needed financial aid and also held talks with recently re-elected Prime Minister of Spain Pedro Sanchez. Both countries are important partners for Ukraine.
Kyodo - Dec 07
The Japanese government on Thursday finalized a plan to allow drivers with a standard license to offer taxi services using their own vehicle in an effort to address a nationwide shortage of taxi drivers.
NHK - Dec 07
Sources say Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio intends to leave the faction he heads in the ruling Liberal Democratic Party while he is serving as prime minister and LDP president.
NHK - Dec 06
Japan's Diet has enacted laws banning the use of cannabis except for medicinal purposes.