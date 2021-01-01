Japan: Four cabinet ministers quit over fundraising scandal

TOKYO, Dec 14 ( BBC ) - Four cabinet ministers in Japan quit on Thursday over a fundraising scandal involving the ruling party's most powerful faction.

More than 500 million yen is alleged to have ended up in slush funds over a five-year period through 2022.

Tokyo prosecutors have also launched a corruption probe, Nikkei reported.

It is the latest blow to Japan Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's increasingly unpopular government, whose approval ratings have plunged.

Chief Cabinet Secretary and top government spokesman Hirokazu Matsuno, often seen as Mr Kishida's right-hand man and the face of his government, was the most prominent of the four ministers. Economy and Industry Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura, Internal Affairs Minister Junji Suzuki and Agriculture Minister Ichiro Miyashita also stepped down on Thursday.