Evacuation orders issued after landslide hits Nagano ski village

NAGANO, Dec 16 ( News On Japan ) - A landslide in Hakuba, a popular ski village in the central alps of Japan, has led to the evacuation orders following 24 hours of heavy rain.

According to residents, muddy water overflowed from a ravine and flowed into a villa area of the Misorano district of Hakuba Village, Nagano Prefecture.

Several areas are submerged in knee height water, while some houses have experienced flooding above the floor level.

The village has issued evacuation orders, resulting in 23 households, comprising 41 individuals, being taken top safety.

According to the Nagano Regional Meteorological Observatory, Hakuba Village received 65.5 mm of rain in the 24 hours leading up to 7 a.m. on the Dec 16, which is likely to have loosened the ground.