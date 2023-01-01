Karate students brave cold training

FUKUOKA, Dec 18 ( News On Japan ) - Amid falling snow, students from a karate dojo challenged themselves with cold weather training on the coast of Kitakyushu City.

The cold training, held at Isanda Beach in Moji Ward of Kitakyushu City, saw the participation of 18 students from the Kenzoku Juku Karate Dojo.

The lowest temperature in Kitakyushu City dropped more than 10° from the previous day, reaching 1.6°. Some children started crying when entering the sea, but each of them recited the dojo oath and successfully completed the harsh 15-minute training.

After the training, the children warmed themselves up by eating pork soup and oden.