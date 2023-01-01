Find Out Which Anime Ruled 2023 in ABEMA's 4-Hour Live Awards Show

Scheduled for December 27th at 8:00 PM(JST), the live broadcast will span four hours on the Anime Special channel. This award program aims to spotlight the anime that created the most buzz online and within the anime industry throughout the year. Utilizing data from platforms and media such as Anime! Anime!, X, TikTok, Spotify, Yahoo! JAPAN, and viewership data from ABEMA's anime channel.

The main MCs for the event will be Iwai Yuuki of Haraitchi, Inoue Yusuke of NONSTYLE, Tenshin Mukai, and Murakami of Magical Lovely. There will be a special feature on anime titles that are expected to make headlines in 2024. The event plans to introduce over 55 titles in a grand showcase to close out 2023 in style.