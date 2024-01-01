News On Japan
Society

Wooden Temple in Fukushima Burns Down After Fire Ritual

FUKUSHIMA, Jan 02 (News On Japan) - A fire broke out at a temple in Fukushima City, completely destroying its wooden single-story main hall. The incident occurred on January 1st, with authorities receiving a report around 7:20 p.m. about sounds of burning coming from the temple.

The fire was extinguished approximately four hours later. At the time, the temple’s chief priest and their family were in a nearby residence on the premises, and no one was inside the main hall. No injuries were reported.

Witnesses described the scene as shocking, with one nearby resident noting that the sky turned red and sparks flew high into the air.

The main hall had been used for fire-related prayer rituals earlier in the evening. Police are investigating whether these activities were linked to the blaze.

Source: ANN

News On Japan
POPULAR NEWS

Safety Warning After Elderly Man Chokes on Mochi

An elderly man in Tokyo’s Itabashi Ward died on New Year’s Day after choking on mochi, prompting the Tokyo Fire Department to issue a safety warning.

Year-End Jumbo Lottery Drawn

A draw for the Year-End Jumbo Lottery, with a total prize of 1 billion yen for the first prize and related prizes combined, was held in Tokyo on December 31st.

Rodent Infestation A Growing Concern Across Japan

Reports of rodent infestation have surged nationwide in recent years, posing increasing challenges for homeowners. The issue, which is particularly evident during the year-end season, has left many families struggling to find effective solutions.

Foreign Residents in Japan Exceed 3.5 Million, Tokyo's Indian Community Thrives

This year, the number of foreign residents in Japan surpassed 3.5 million, marking a record high. In Tokyo’s "Little India," there may be clues on how to build a harmonious coexistence.

Flu Infections Reach Alarm Levels in Tokyo for the First Time in Six Years

Influenza infections in Tokyo have reached alarm levels for the first time in six years. As the virus spreads, restaurants and hotels are struggling with a surge in last-minute cancellations during their peak earning season.

MEDIA CHANNELS
         
MORE Society NEWS

Wooden Temple in Fukushima Burns Down After Fire Ritual

A fire broke out at a temple in Fukushima City, completely destroying its wooden single-story main hall. The incident occurred on January 1st, with authorities receiving a report around 7:20 p.m. about sounds of burning coming from the temple.

Dangerous Driving at Shibuya Scramble Crossing Leads to Arrests

A 29-year-old man and a 15-year-old high school student were arrested for dangerous driving at the famous scramble crossing in Tokyo's Shibuya district.

End-Of-Year Shrine Visits: A New Tradition Before New Year’s

End-of-year shrine visits, known as "Nenmatumoude," are a growing tradition observed from mid-December until New Year’s Eve. This practice allows people to express gratitude for the past year and set intentions for the coming one. But what makes these visits particularly appealing?

Foreign Drivers Line Up For Japanese Licenses

Foreign tourists in Japan have exceeded 30 million this year, marking a record high. Among them, many are flocking to driver’s license centers across the country.

Tokyo Landfills Near Full Capacity

The year-end and New Year period often leads to an increase in garbage, but Tokyo’s landfill sites are nearing their capacity. Despite the massive amount of waste generated daily in Tokyo’s 23 wards, many residents remain unaware of its final destination.

The only child in Japan's 'puppet village'

Kuranosuke Kato is the only child in the Japanese village of Ichinono, a community that has become so depopulated that locals joke it is home to more puppets than people. Two-year-old Kato is the first child being raised in the village in two decades. (South China Morning Post)

Harsh Realities Faced by Japanese Women in the Unification Church

The shadowy practices of the former Unification Church, involving Japanese female members, have come under scrutiny in recent months. From forced adoptions to missionary assignments and massive financial contributions, these practices highlight the harsh realities faced by these women.

Foreign Residents in Japan Exceed 3.5 Million, Tokyo's Indian Community Thrives

This year, the number of foreign residents in Japan surpassed 3.5 million, marking a record high. In Tokyo’s "Little India," there may be clues on how to build a harmonious coexistence.