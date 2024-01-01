Wooden Temple in Fukushima Burns Down After Fire Ritual

FUKUSHIMA, Jan 02 (News On Japan) - A fire broke out at a temple in Fukushima City, completely destroying its wooden single-story main hall. The incident occurred on January 1st, with authorities receiving a report around 7:20 p.m. about sounds of burning coming from the temple.

The fire was extinguished approximately four hours later. At the time, the temple’s chief priest and their family were in a nearby residence on the premises, and no one was inside the main hall. No injuries were reported.

Witnesses described the scene as shocking, with one nearby resident noting that the sky turned red and sparks flew high into the air.

The main hall had been used for fire-related prayer rituals earlier in the evening. Police are investigating whether these activities were linked to the blaze.

Source: ANN