Tokyo police crack down on host clubs in Kabukicho

TOKYO, Dec 19 ( News On Japan ) - To tackle the issue of excessive billing by host clubs in Shinjuku's Kabukicho district, the Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department conducted a large-scale raid last Friday evening of 202 clubs and cafes.

In an alarming find, police confirmed violations in more than 70% of these establishments, amounting to 145 clubs. Among the infringements identified were practices like not listing prices for items such as champagne towers on the menu and subsequently charging customers excessively high prices.

These host clubs, notorious for burdening female customers with bills that far exceed their ability to pay, are now facing impending administrative penalties and other regulatory measures as the authorities step up efforts to clamp down on these unfair business practices.