Tokyo police crack down on host clubs in Kabukicho

TOKYO, Dec 19 (News On Japan) -
To tackle the issue of excessive billing by host clubs in Shinjuku's Kabukicho district, the Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department conducted a large-scale raid last Friday evening of 202 clubs and cafes.
In an alarming find, police confirmed violations in more than 70% of these establishments, amounting to 145 clubs. Among the infringements identified were practices like not listing prices for items such as champagne towers on the menu and subsequently charging customers excessively high prices.
These host clubs, notorious for burdening female customers with bills that far exceed their ability to pay, are now facing impending administrative penalties and other regulatory measures as the authorities step up efforts to clamp down on these unfair business practices.
Dec 19 (ANNnewsCH) - 高額な売掛金などを請求する悪質なホストクラブが問題となるなか、警視庁は東京・歌舞伎町にある200店舗以上に立ち入り調査に入りました。 ...continue reading
News On Japan - Dec 19
In an abandoned hotel in Kasagi Town, Kyoto Prefecture, a man and woman known as 'ghost-themed YouTubers' were arrested for allegedly extorting money from young people who came for a courage test.
News On Japan - Dec 19
To tackle the issue of excessive billing by host clubs in Shinjuku's Kabukicho district, the Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department conducted a large-scale raid last Friday evening of 202 clubs and cafes.
NHK - Dec 19
Japan's Cultural Affairs Agency is set to propose to UNESCO that "Shodo," or Japanese calligraphy, be added to the organization's Intangible Cultural Heritage list.
News On Japan - Dec 18
A 17-year-old boy has been arrested for stabbing a primary school principal and stealing his cash in an Osaka park last Friday night.
News On Japan - Dec 18
Ahead of the winter break, when the number of 'Toyoko kids' is expected to grow around Tokyo's Kabukicho entertainment district, police have been conducting a mass operation to prevent these street urchins being coerced into crimes such as prostitution.
News On Japan - Dec 18
This year's "Kanmisogi," a 400-year-old tradition where brave souls plunge into icy waters, was held over the weekend in Fukuoka.
NHK - Dec 18
Sunday marks two years since a deadly arson attack on a medical clinic in the city of Osaka, western Japan. Bereaved families and former patients are still struggling to come to terms with the tragedy.
News On Japan - Dec 17
A man in his 20s waving a knife demanding money in a Hiroshima shopping mall was subdued by security guards on Friday night.
TAKASHii from Japan - Dec 16
Kabukicho is Japan's most colorful and controversial district located in Shinjuku, Tokyo. Surprisingly there are homeless children living in this district, known as Toyoko Kids.
News On Japan - Dec 15
People who were separated from their Japanese fathers during the Pacific War and subsequently lived without citizenship in the Philippines have arrived in Japan to gather information about their families, as they seek to restore their Japanese nationality.
News On Japan - Dec 15
A Chinese man has been arrested on suspicion of repeatedly engaging in 'white taxi' activities in Tokyo, where he illegally transported Chinese tourists in his car and received payment without a license.
News On Japan - Dec 15
A 22-year-old autistic man has been sent to prison for 23 years for stabbing and killing a female employee of an adult entertainment shop in Tokyo two years ago, when he was only 19.
News On Japan - Dec 14
An elderly man who was hit by a car while crossing a road in the early hours of Sunday morning, and whose body was subsequently abandoned in the mountains some 40 kilometers away, froze to death, according to an autopsy.
News On Japan - Dec 14
Steel flying roller coaster "The Flying Dinosaur" at Universal Studios Japan (USJ) in Osaka, came to an emergency stop on Tuesday morning at about 10:45, leaving passengers stranded for up to 45 minutes. There have been no reports of injuries or health concerns.
News On Japan - Dec 14
An inmate who was subjected to repeated assaults, including having disinfectant sprayed into his mouth by a prison guard, has told JNN that he felt his life was in danger.
News On Japan - Dec 14
A man in his 30s from Saitama Prefecture, with no overseas travel history, has become the first in Japan to fatally succumb to "mpox," previously known as monkeypox.