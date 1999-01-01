Driver rescued from Nara landslide, more feared trapped in rubble

NARA, Dec 24 ( News On Japan ) - Search efforts have been suspended at a landslide in Nara Prefecture, which has reportedly trapped several vehicles, due to the risk of further collapse.

The landslide covered a section of National Route 169 in Shimokitayama Village with debris extending about 5 meters high and 30 meters wide, completely blocking the road.

White smoke can be seen rising from near the center of the debris.

A small truck with a 53-year-old male driver who was trapped in the rubble was rescued after seven hours.

The man, who was conscious and able to speak, said that there were about three cars driving ahead of him, with rescuers fearing these vehicle may also have been trapped in the landslide.

Authorities were alerted to the disaster at around 9:00 PM after a call to emergency services.

According to Nara Prefecture, this site had previously collapsed in May due to rain, and protective fencing was installed, reducing two lanes to one.

With the debris blocking a wide area and the risk of further slope collapses, police suspended the search at around 6:00 AM on Sunday.

