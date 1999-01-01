Takashimaya apologizes for hundreds of scrambled Xmas cakes

TOKYO, Dec 25 (News On Japan) -
High-end department store Takashimaya has issued an apology following more than 220 customer complaints regarding their Christmas cakes collapsing.
The strawberry cream cakes were sold through their online store for 5,400 yen each.
Customers expressed shock and disappointment at the state of the cakes upon delivery. One purchaser remarked, "I was so surprised by how much it had collapsed, I was just shocked and thought, 'Oh no, we'll have to get another one from the supermarket.'"
Out of the 2,900 cakes sold, Takashimaya confirmed about 220 reports of damaged products by Sunday afternoon. In response, the company announced an ongoing investigation into the cause of these issues.
The owner of Tokyo's "Night Cake Shop," Juli, explained that cakes are sensitive to temperature changes, making them susceptible to damage if not properly frozen during shipping. She further speculated that cakes frozen in bulk could result in uneven freezing, leading to more cases of semi-frozen cakes.
In an effort to address this issue, Takashimaya has posted an apology on their website and is planning measures including refunds to affected customers.
