Mother in Saitama arrested for abandoning body of newborn
TOKYO, Dec 28 (News On Japan) - A 27-year-old woman who turned herself in to police has been arrested on suspicion of abandoning the body of her newborn baby.
The nightclub employee is suspected of abandoning the body of a baby girl in an apartment in Honjo City, Saitama, on December 23.
The woman surrendered to the authorities on December 27, holding the baby's body, and confessed to giving birth in a bathtub.
News On Japan - Dec 28
News On Japan - Dec 28
The sacred rope at Nachi Falls has a new lease on life, as priests at Kumano Nachi Taisha Shrine in Wakayama brave icy conditions in preparation for the New Year.
News On Japan - Dec 28
Police suspect the same helmeted motorcycle rider was responsible for six snatch thefts within 1 hour in Kobe City on Tuesday.
Japanese Comedian Meshida - Dec 28
Ken has a tremendous fear of white women who have encouraged women's social advancement in Japan and promoted feminism in Japan.
NHK - Dec 28
A Japanese court has ordered the central and Tokyo Metropolitan governments to pay damages over the wrongful arrests and detention of three people suspected of involvement in what they considered to be illegal exports.
News On Japan - Dec 27
A survey of approximately 8,300 people conducted by the Tokyo Metropolitan Government has revealed that over 45% of women and 9% of men have been victims of groping.
News On Japan - Dec 27
Live video footage has captured the moment a mysterious 600 gram piece of metal fell from the sky and bounced off the roof a car that was waiting at traffic lights in Anjo City, Aichi Prefecture.
News On Japan - Dec 27
Three female employees in their 20s, working at a tax office in Tokyo, were suspended from their jobs by the Tokyo Regional Taxation Bureau on Tuesday for working in nightclubs and engaging in 'Papa Katsu,' or sugar dating.
News On Japan - Dec 26
A 25-year-old man has been arrested over the fatally stabbing of a woman in a Nagoya karaoke box on Tuesday, while another woman was discovered drowned in his bath.
News On Japan - Dec 26
In a repeat of its Halloween safety protocol, Shibuya Ward in Tokyo has declared that the vicinity of the famous Hachiko Statue near Shibuya Station will once again be off-limits, this time for the upcoming New Year's celebrations.
News On Japan - Dec 26
Rescue teams at the site of a major landslide in Nara Prefecture that swept away a national highway Saturday night have discovered a vehicle buried under the rubble that is suspected to belong to a missing man in his 70s.
News On Japan - Dec 26
A Shinkansen driver, employed by JR Central, has been disciplined for using a company-issued smartphone for personal purposes while operating the high-speed train.
News On Japan - Dec 25
In the wake of widespread reports of excessive billing from unscrupulous host clubs, especially in hot spots such as Kabukicho, Tokyo police have established a dedicated consultation service starting Dec 25.
News On Japan - Dec 24
A two-year-old boy was tragically hit and killed by a car driven by his father in a residential area of Hokkaido on Saturday, believed to have been caused in part by a snow pile that obscured the driver's view.
NHK - Dec 23
Japan's Emperor Emeritus Akihito turned 90 years old on Saturday with celebrations being held at his residence.
News On Japan - Dec 23
A tragic incident unfolded on Friday night at a family restaurant in Yokosuka, where a 52-year-old man was apprehended for a brutal attack that led to the death of a woman, stabbed in the chest with a Japanese sword.