Mother in Saitama arrested for abandoning body of newborn

TOKYO, Dec 28 ( News On Japan ) - A 27-year-old woman who turned herself in to police has been arrested on suspicion of abandoning the body of her newborn baby.

The nightclub employee is suspected of abandoning the body of a baby girl in an apartment in Honjo City, Saitama, on December 23.

The woman surrendered to the authorities on December 27, holding the baby's body, and confessed to giving birth in a bathtub.