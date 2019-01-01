Exclusive footage explores 40 winters at Tokyo Disneyland
TOKYO, Dec 31 (News On Japan) - Celebrating its 40th anniversary, Tokyo Disneyland is taking a walk down memory lane with precious footage of visitors through the ages.
An investigation was conducted to discover how various age groups have enjoy the park.
Related article: The Disney Park Walt Never Wanted - Tokyo Disneyland History
Website: Welcome to Tokyo Disneyland!
Dec 31 () - 40周年を迎えたディズニーリゾートを来園者の思い出＆貴重な映像とともに振り返り。 ...continue reading
News On Japan - Dec 31
Celebrating its 40th anniversary, Tokyo Disneyland is taking a walk down memory lane with precious footage of visitors through the ages.
japan-guide.com - Dec 30
In this 2-Day Trip we explore some undiscovered parts of Tochigi Prefecture.
News On Japan - Dec 29
Friday marks the peak of the New Year travel rush, as people head to their hometowns or vacation spots to celebrate the end-of-year and New Year holidays. Congestion is expected in the air, on railways, and on highways.
News On Japan - Dec 28
As crowds flock to their hometowns and holiday spots for the New Year, the Nozomi service on the Tokaido-Sanyo Shinkansen line, running between Tokyo and Fukuoka, started operating entirely with reserved seating from December 28 until January 4.
News On Japan - Dec 28
In an effort to alleviate ongoing congestion at Kyoto Station, JR West has unveiled plans to install new ticket gates and passageways, scheduled for completion by 2031.
News On Japan - Dec 27
A Vietnam Airlines aircraft that experienced a cracked cockpit window during a flight from Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, landed safely at Narita Airport on Tuesday afternoon, temporarily closing the runway for inspection.
Mrs Eats - Dec 26
Yes, there's a GIANT Godzilla statue on this Japanese Island and you can zipline into his mouth! Not only that, we got to experience a real-life RPG game and even the most terrifying obstacle course ever!
News On Japan - Dec 24
Residents of Joetsu in southern Niigata prefecture are facing a severe cold wave, with snowfall reaching over four times the usual levels for this time of year.
NHK - Dec 22
Japanese weather officials are warning of traffic disruptions as heavy snow blankets wide areas in Hokuriku and other regions along the Sea of Japan.
News On Japan - Dec 22
The eagerly anticipated Disney-themed Shinkansen, 'Magical Dream Shinkansen', has officially started operations between Sendai and Tokyo.
News On Japan - Dec 22
As the festive season of Christmas draws near, Japan has become a beacon for international tourists, drawn by the spectacular city illuminations, including the "Blue Cave" in Shibuya with over 700,000 bulbs illuminate the tree-lined streets.
vietnamplus.vn - Dec 22
The number of Vietnamese visitors to Japan in the first 11 months of 2023 reached a new record of nearly 537,00, surpassing the previous record of over 495,000 visitors achieved in 2019.
News On Japan - Dec 21
To tackle the growing concerns of 'bullet climbing' on Mount Fuji, Yamanashi Prefecture plans to roll out new regulations, including limiting the number of daily hikers to 4,000 and closing gates from 4 PM to 2 AM.
News On Japan - Dec 21
JR West Japan has unveiled an initiative to revolutionize train ticketing by introducing QR code-based tickets, signaling a significant shift away from the traditional use of paper tickets.
NHK - Dec 21
The number of foreign visitors to Japan has topped 20 million for the first time since 2019, before the coronavirus pandemic.
News On Japan - Dec 21
Japan's government has decided to partially legalize "ridesharing," where private drivers can use their personal vehicles to transport passengers for a fee, starting from April next year.