Elderly woman rescued 72 hours after quake, 179 still missing

Ishikawa, Jan 05 ( News On Japan ) - An elderly woman in her 80s was rescued from a collapsed house in Wajima City, Ishikawa Prefecture, on Thursday afternoon, 72 hours after the earthquake on the Noto Peninsula, as the search continues for 179 people still missing.

According to the Osaka City Fire Department, around 4:30 PM, firefighters rescued the woman in her 80s from a two-story house in Wajima City, where the first floor had collapsed.

The woman was conscious and transported to a hospital in Wajima City.

Ishikawa Prefecture has confirmed 84 deaths as of 3:00 PM on January 4, while the whereabouts of 179 people are still unknown as of 6:00 PM.

With many roads cut off in various areas, the transportation of heavy machinery by boat has begun to advance restoration efforts.

In 13 cities and towns in the Noto region, disruptions in water supply and other impacts on lifelines continue. Support activities are being carried out, with 371 evacuation centers established and over 33,000 people seeking refuge.