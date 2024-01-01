Over 10 Million Views: Three Dogs in Imaginary Battle

TOKYO, Feb 18 (News On Japan) - Three dogs are seen moving energetically in a video. Upon closer inspection, the two on the left are fighting over a ring, but the one on the right is biting a ball. Yet, when the other two move, it shakes its head in sync with them.

The video has been viewed over 10.4 million times on social media, sparking comments like "It's funny how the one on the right is getting influenced" and "What is the right one fighting with?"

The owner said, "It's as if there's an invisible rope connecting them, they're always in perfect sync. I wonder why. Maybe they're all playing together..."

Even the owner can't fully understand this mysterious behavior. The dogs continue shaking their heads until they are told to stop, and then all three go to drink water together.

Source: FNN