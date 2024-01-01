Society | Feb 18

Over 10 Million Views: Three Dogs in Imaginary Battle

TOKYO, Feb 18 (News On Japan) - Three dogs are seen moving energetically in a video. Upon closer inspection, the two on the left are fighting over a ring, but the one on the right is biting a ball. Yet, when the other two move, it shakes its head in sync with them.

The video has been viewed over 10.4 million times on social media, sparking comments like "It's funny how the one on the right is getting influenced" and "What is the right one fighting with?"

The owner said, "It's as if there's an invisible rope connecting them, they're always in perfect sync. I wonder why. Maybe they're all playing together..."

Even the owner can't fully understand this mysterious behavior. The dogs continue shaking their heads until they are told to stop, and then all three go to drink water together.

Source: FNN

MORE Society NEWS
POPULAR NEWS

Family Discovers Seven Pearls in Bargain Scallop

A family who purchased a half-price scallop at a supermarket in Chiba were in for a surprise when they found treasure inside.

Farewell to Somin Festival: A Look Back at 1,200 Years

One of Japan's "three great strange festivals," the Somin Festival, where men in loincloths clash fiercely, has concluded its 1200-year history on Saturday, February 17.

Japan's H3 Rocket Soars into Space, Delivering Optical Satellite into Orbit

Japan's next-generation mainstay rocket, the H3 Rocket No. 2, was launched from the Tanegashima Space Center in Kagoshima Prefecture on the morning of the 17th. The rocket successfully inserted a satellite into its planned orbit.

Tourist Falls 15 Meters While Doing "Matanozoki"

A man fell down a slope at Amanohashidate, one of Japan's three most scenic views on Thursday, with the moment he was pushed captured on camera.

Why Tokyo Cherry Blossoms Bloom First

As the mild winter brings early blooms to some cherry blossom varieties, many wonder if the iconic Yoshino cherry trees will also flower sooner than usual. Let's delve into the forecast for this year's cherry blossom season.

FOLLOW US
         