Emperor and Empress of Japan to Visit Noto Peninsula Earthquake Victims

TOKYO, Feb 22 (News On Japan) - Their Majesties the Emperor and Empress of Japan are making arrangements to visit Ishikawa Prefecture late next month to console the victims of the Noto Peninsula earthquake.

According to sources, Their Majesties are being coordinated to visit the earthquake-stricken areas of the Noto Peninsula in Ishikawa Prefecture in late February.

The plan involves flying from Haneda Airport to Noto Airport in Wajima City on a special aircraft, then switching to a Self-Defense Forces helicopter to enter the disaster area and visit evacuation centers, considering a day trip schedule to minimize the burden on the local area.

Their Majesties have been deeply pained by the damage since the earthquake's occurrence and have expressed their intention to visit based on the acceptance situation and people's feelings. On February 6th, they received an explanation from government officials along with their eldest daughter, Princess Aiko.

If realized, this will be Their Majesties' second visit to a disaster area since their visit in December 2019 to Marumori Town in Miyagi Prefecture and Motomiya City in Fukushima Prefecture, which were affected by typhoon damage.

Source: NNN