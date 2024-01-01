Society | Feb 22

Kioh Championship to Feature "Surviving Pieces"

Ishikawa, Feb 22 (News On Japan) - Kazuhito Shiotsu (63) from Suzu City, Ishikawa Prefecture, saw his two-story home collapse in the earthquake.

Shiotsu: "They were found under the debris around here."

He lost his wife, Kimiko (64).

A shogi enthusiast, Shiotsu has owned many shogi boards and pieces for about 18 years, and for over a decade, his shogi sets have been used in the Kioh Championship held in Kanazawa.

Three weeks after the earthquake...

Shiotsu: "I stood on the rubble, trying to taking in the sight of my completely destroyed house. And then, through a gap in the debris, I saw this familiar blue pattern."

He says he miraculously found the unscathed pieces.

Shiotsu: "I thought about what my wife thought of my love for shogi... collecting boards and pieces and providing them for title matches. I realized she had been supporting me."

Driven by the feeling that his late wife was encouraging him, he decided to offer them again this year.

Shiotsu: "I hope this contribution can somehow become a catalyst for reconstruction."

The unscathed pieces found this time are scheduled to be used in the second game of the Kioh Championship on February 24th.

Source: ANN

