SLIM Space Probe Captures Latest Lunar Surface Images

TOKYO, Feb 27 (News On Japan) - On Monday evening, February 26, JAXA unveiled photos taken from the lunar explorer SLIM, clearly showing the lunar surface scattered with rocks and other features.

小型無人探査機「ＳＬＩＭ（スリム）」が、月での「越夜」後に撮影し、地上に送信した月面の写真（ＪＡＸＡ提供）

The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) has recently reestablished communication with the probe.

SLIM successfully landed on the moon for the first time in Japan on January 20 and began its observation activities. However, it entered a dormant state when the lunar surface turned to "night," and it could no longer generate power.

With the return of the lunar "day," communication from SLIM was confirmed on the night of February 25th.

Source: TBS