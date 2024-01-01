Sci-Tech | Feb 27

SLIM Space Probe Captures Latest Lunar Surface Images

TOKYO, Feb 27 (News On Japan) - On Monday evening, February 26, JAXA unveiled photos taken from the lunar explorer SLIM, clearly showing the lunar surface scattered with rocks and other features.

小型無人探査機「ＳＬＩＭ（スリム）」が、月での「越夜」後に撮影し、地上に送信した月面の写真（ＪＡＸＡ提供）

The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) has recently reestablished communication with the probe.

SLIM successfully landed on the moon for the first time in Japan on January 20 and began its observation activities. However, it entered a dormant state when the lunar surface turned to "night," and it could no longer generate power.

With the return of the lunar "day," communication from SLIM was confirmed on the night of February 25th.

Source: TBS

MORE Sci-Tech NEWS
POPULAR NEWS

SLIM Space Probe Captures Latest Lunar Surface Images

On Monday evening, February 26, JAXA unveiled photos taken from the lunar explorer SLIM, clearly showing the lunar surface scattered with rocks and other features.

Gunma's Iconic Scarf Factory Closes After 120 Years

A renowned manufacturer of scarves, highly acclaimed domestically and internationally, has decided to close its doors. Scarves with vertical stripes and bold colors are its hallmark. It even topped sales for five consecutive years at the Museum of Modern Art in New York.

Kyoto's Mimurotoji Temple's 250 Weeping Plum Trees Reach Zenith

Mimurotoji Temple in Uji City, Kyoto Prefecture, known for its beautiful flowers, is currently celebrating the peak bloom of approximately 250 weeping plum trees, delighting visitors with the arrival of spring.

Tokyo Hosts World's Largest Projection Mapping

The world's largest projection mapping has lit up the walls of Tokyo Metropolitan Government Building, standing over 240 meters tall. The opening ceremony also included the certification ceremony for the Guinness World Record.

Breakthrough on Carbon Monoxide Poisoning Treatment?

Isn't it beautiful? In a flask containing a substance with a deep purple hue, Professor Akira Kitagishi from Doshisha University is conducting an experiment that may create a groundbreaking therapeutic drug.

FOLLOW US
         