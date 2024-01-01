The Future of Convenience Stores

TOKYO, Feb 28 (News On Japan) - Seven-Eleven has unveiled a new store concept in Japan, signaling a potential shift in the retail landscape where convenience stores could meet all our shopping needs.

The new format store by Seven-Eleven, opening on February 29th, will have about twice the floor space of an average convenience store.

The product range will be approximately 1.8 times larger, including items from group companies such as Ito-Yokado, Loft, and Akachan Honpo.

Fumihiko Nagamatsu, President of Seven-Eleven Japan, stated, "This is a touchstone for the evolution of convenience stores for the next generation, in terms of how we should present our product lineup. To achieve this, we cannot do it alone as Seven-Eleven, so we need to leverage the synergy of our group."

Ito-Yokado will provide know-how on selling products not typically found in convenience stores. Meanwhile, it aims to create synergies within the group by reflecting its experience in product composition in the face of continued losses and store closures in regional areas.

Source: ANN