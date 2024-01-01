Society | Feb 29

Princess Aiko Contemplates Solo Pilgrimage

TOKYO, Feb 29 (News On Japan) - Princess Aiko, the eldest daughter of Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako, is considering visiting the Ise Grand Shrine in Mie Prefecture at the end of next month, making it her first solo visit to the shrine, according to sources.

According to sources, Princess Aiko is planning a two-day trip to visit the Ise Grand Shrine in Ise City, Mie Prefecture, and the mausoleum of Emperor Jimmu in Kashihara City, Nara Prefecture, towards the end of next month.

The visit is seen as a way to report significant milestones in her life, as Princess Aiko is set to graduate from Gakushuin University and start working at the Japanese Red Cross Society this spring.

Although Princess Aiko visited the Ise Grand Shrine with Their Majesties in July 2014, this will be her first visit alone.

The Ise Grand Shrine is dedicated to Amaterasu Omikami, the ancestral deity of the imperial family, and it is customary for members of the imperial family to visit the shrine on occasions such as ascension to the throne, abdication, marriage, and reaching adulthood.

Source: TBS

