CoCo's to Launch "Strawberry Fair" on March 7

TOKYO, Mar 01 (News On Japan) - Family restaurant chain Coco's will once again welcoming the arrival of spring with four new items, including the "Berry Good! Spring Strawberry Parfait," which showcases the sweet and tangy flavor of strawberries complemented by milky desserts such as white chocolate pudding.

The fair also introduces a first-time appearance of a Mont Blanc, a perfect snack plate, and a mini parfait that's an ideal post-meal treat.

The "Berry Good! Spring Strawberry Parfait" (1,155 yen) is a large parfait that combines fresh strawberries, crushed pie, and chocolate crisps to create a variety of flavors and textures. It's further enhanced with the milky taste of white chocolate and strawberry milk puddings, and accented with refreshing strawberry sherbet and sauce.

Making its debut is the "Freshly Squeezed Strawberry Mont Blanc" (649 yen), a meticulously crafted dessert with whipped cream and strawberry sherbet on a crispy pie, topped with fresh strawberries and generously piped with strawberry bean paste. Its striking red appearance is also sure to inspire some photo opportunities.

The fair also features other strawberry delights such as the "Strawberry Custard Crepe" (649 yen) and the "Strawberry Mini Parfait" (539 yen). Additionally, the drink bar will offer a "Strawberry & Mint Rooibos Tea," where the sweet aroma of strawberries stands out against the refreshing flavor of mint.

This fair presents a perfect opportunity to enjoy the seasonal taste of strawberries at Coco's.

About the author: Rikiya Kitada is a writer in his twenties who focuses on entertainment, gaming, and gourmet articles. He once quit playing video games during elementary school but got back into it after purchasing a Nintendo Switch as an adult at the invitation of a friend. This led to a deep dive back into gaming, with a wide range of interests from the "Pokémon" series to FPS games. His current obsession is spending endless hours fishing in "Stardew Valley."

Source: MDPR

