Travel | Mar 03

Kiyomizu-dera Temple Hosts 'Artists' Fair Kyoto'

KYOTO, Mar 03 (News On Japan) - A giant cat has appeared at Kiyomizu-dera Temple, and further ahead, a massive kokeshi doll lies horizontally. This 7th iteration of the contemporary art exhibition, 'Artists' Fair Kyoto,' features works by artists active both domestically and internationally, along with pieces by emerging artists.

Most of the artworks are available for purchase.

The event is taking place at various locations throughout the city, including the Kyoto National Museum and the basement of the Kyoto Shimbun Building until March 3rd. The Kiyomizu-dera Temple venue will remain open until March 10th.

Source: MBS NEWS

MORE Travel NEWS
POPULAR NEWS

Rina Gonoi Receives 'International Women of Courage Award'

The U.S. State Department has announced that Rina Gonoi, who exposed sexual abuse within the Japan Self-Defense Forces, will be awarded this year's "International Women of Courage Award."

Osaka Deploys Sonic Waves to Deter 'Bird Strike'

A new device, called 'Bird Sonic,' has been installed at Kansai Airport, emitting high-frequency sound waves that birds dislike, effectively driving them away before colliding with aircraft.

Triple Blessings for "Reverse Circuit" Pilgrims

Leap years bring a special tradition for pilgrims in Shikoku: completing the pilgrimage in reverse order, known as "Gyaku-uchi Henro," is believed to triple the blessings.

Wedding Bells for Ohtani

Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani has announced his marriage to a Japanese woman on his Instagram.

The Rise of Blood Type Ignorance Among Youth

A growing number of young people are unaware of their blood type, in many cases because it wasn't tested at birth, whereas in the past, it was an essential indicator for horoscopes and compatibility checks.

FOLLOW US
         