Kiyomizu-dera Temple Hosts 'Artists' Fair Kyoto'

KYOTO, Mar 03 (News On Japan) - A giant cat has appeared at Kiyomizu-dera Temple, and further ahead, a massive kokeshi doll lies horizontally. This 7th iteration of the contemporary art exhibition, 'Artists' Fair Kyoto,' features works by artists active both domestically and internationally, along with pieces by emerging artists.

Most of the artworks are available for purchase.

The event is taking place at various locations throughout the city, including the Kyoto National Museum and the basement of the Kyoto Shimbun Building until March 3rd. The Kiyomizu-dera Temple venue will remain open until March 10th.

Source: MBS NEWS