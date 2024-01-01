Japan's First Visceral Fat Reduction Drug

TOKYO, Mar 05 (News On Japan) - March 4th is "World Obesity Day." For the first time in Japan, a drug aimed at reducing visceral fat is set to be launched next month.

Taisho Pharmaceutical's "Arai" is said to have the effect of reducing visceral fat and waist circumference.

It will be available from April 8th for individuals with a waist circumference of 85 cm or more for men and 90 cm or more for women.

As a "pharmacist guidance-required medicine," it is necessary to receive an explanation from a pharmacist in person before purchasing.

The drug is expected to have the effect of expelling about 25% of ingested fat along with stool.

In Japan, approximately 30% of men and 20% of women are considered obese.

Source: ANN