Record Profits Following Tokyo Disney's 40th Birthday

TOKYO, Apr 29 (News On Japan) - Oriental Land Co., operator of Tokyo Disney Resort, announced that it achieved record revenue and net profits for the fiscal year 2023. The company reported a revenue of 618.4 billion yen ($3.9 billion) and a net profit of 120.2 billion yen ($755 million), both the highest in its history.

The surge in profits was attributed to the success of events marking the 40th anniversary of the resort's opening. Additionally, the recovery in the number of foreign tourists contributed significantly to an increase in visitor numbers, further boosting the company's financial performance.

Weak Yen Fails to Boost Stocks as Expected

On April 26, the Nikkei Average closed up 306 points at 37,934 yen, despite a rapidly weakening yen. Experts are noting a shift in the typical correlation between a weak yen and strong stock performance, suggesting that the previous dynamic may be weakening.

Konjac Farming Innovation Drives Revenue Growth

Twelve years after entering the global marketplace for konjac, known in Japan as konnyaku, Akiji Sawaura has seen his company's revenue increase by 2.5 times and employee numbers double. However, his journey was not without its challenges.

A Breakthrough in Aquaculture: Mackerel that Produce Tuna

Novelist Hitoshi Mayama explores a groundbreaking next-generation aquaculture technology at Tokyo University of Marine Science and Technology with Professor Goro Yoshizaki. This innovative method allows desired fish species to be bred by transplanting their reproductive stem cells into surrogate fish.

Aomori Spring Festival Draws 80,000 to Giant Nebuta Parade

Temperatures soared to a summery 24.5C as the "AOMORI Spring Festival" kicked off, featuring a spectacular parade of giant nebuta floats that captivated spectators along the streets.

Japan's Main Opposition CDP Wins 3 By-elections

Three Lower House by-elections were held in Japan on Sunday. Candidates from the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party have won all three seats. The results are expected to affect the management of the government led by Prime Minister Kishida Fumio. (NHK)

Black Bamboo Flowers Blossom Once Every 120 Years

In a rare botanical event, a photographer in Fukuoka captured the blossoming of bamboo flowers, a phenomenon said to occur only once every 120 years.

Godzilla Strikes Tokyo City Hall

The Tokyo Metropolitan Government building has been 'attacked' by Godzilla, brought to life through the world's largest projection mapping.

Japanese Yen Slides to 34-Year Low, Hits 158 Against the Dollar

In a significant movement in the foreign exchange markets, the Japanese yen has once again depreciated, crossing the 158 mark against the U.S. dollar. This level marks the weakest the yen has been in approximately 34 years, signaling ongoing economic pressures and potentially major shifts in Japan's financial landscape.

