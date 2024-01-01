Record Profits Following Tokyo Disney's 40th Birthday

TOKYO, Apr 29 (News On Japan) - Oriental Land Co., operator of Tokyo Disney Resort, announced that it achieved record revenue and net profits for the fiscal year 2023. The company reported a revenue of 618.4 billion yen ($3.9 billion) and a net profit of 120.2 billion yen ($755 million), both the highest in its history.

The surge in profits was attributed to the success of events marking the 40th anniversary of the resort's opening. Additionally, the recovery in the number of foreign tourists contributed significantly to an increase in visitor numbers, further boosting the company's financial performance.

Source: ANN