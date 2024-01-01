Doctor Sentenced to 18 Years for Assisted Suicide of ALS Patient

KYOTO, Mar 06 (News On Japan) - The Kyoto District Court has sentenced a doctor to 18 years in prison for the killing of a woman with the incurable disease ALS (Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis), following her request.

The defendant, Dr. Yuichi Okubo (45), was accused of conspiring with another former doctor to kill the ALS patient (aged 51 at the time) in Kyoto City in 2019, following her request, which constitutes the crime of assisted suicide.

During the trial, Dr. Okubo stated that his actions were meant to fulfill the woman's wish. The defense argued that punishing him for assisted suicide would be unconstitutional, while the prosecution sought a 23-year prison sentence, including charges for the murder of the former doctor's father.

On the 5th, the Kyoto District Court ruled that Dr. Okubo had agreed to the request based solely on brief exchanges on social media and had recklessly proceeded with the killing. The court stated that it was hard to believe that he truly had the victim's best interests at heart, and that the crime was committed for personal gain, resulting in an 18-year prison sentence.

After the verdict, the victim's father said, "My daughter's case has brought the disease ALS to public attention and shone a light on those who are struggling with it. I hope there won't be a second or third person like my daughter."

Source: ANN