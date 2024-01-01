Business | Mar 07

Mercari Adds "Spot Worker" Matching Service

TOKYO, Mar 07 (News On Japan) - Mercari, a leading flea market app, started a matching service on Wednesday for "spot work," allowing job seekers to apply for short-term work.

Mercari users can choose from over 40,000 job listings, including convenience stores and restaurants, without needing new registration, and can work for as little as one hour directly through the app. No interviews or resumes are required.

A housewife who worked at a gym through spot work said, "I wanted the freedom to work whenever I had time. The job was straightforward and easy to understand, so I could do it myself."

With labor shortages and rising prices, the number of spot workers has surged in recent years, reportedly reaching up to 10 million.

There is also an increase in people using spot work as a side job to boost their income.

Source: ANN

MORE Business NEWS
POPULAR NEWS

Kushimoto Prepares for Historic Rocket Launch

Kushimoto, located at the southernmost tip of Honshu, is on the brink of opening a new path for Japan's space industry with the launch of KAIROS scheduled for Saturday.

Deep-Sea Plastic Waste Around Japan 27 Times Global Average

Plastic waste, blending into the darkness of the deep sea, continues to increase and may soon have a significant impact on our lives.

Osaka Expo Showcases International Pavilions

With the Osaka-Kansai Expo just a year away, the Expo Association has launched a webpage for the first time to showcase information about pavilions from participating countries.

AI Robots Begin Food Delivery in Tokyo

A new food and beverage delivery service, controlled by artificial intelligence (AI) robots, is set to launch in parts of Tokyo starting from Wednesday.

Latest AI Cherry Blossom Forecast

The latest cherry blossom forecasts are in, and artificial intelligence (AI) has taken it a step further, predicting what the cherry blossom scene will look like 80 years from now, in 2100. Surprisingly, some regions may not see any blooms at all.

FOLLOW US
         