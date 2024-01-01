TOKYO, Mar 07 (News On Japan) - Mercari, a leading flea market app, started a matching service on Wednesday for "spot work," allowing job seekers to apply for short-term work.

Mercari users can choose from over 40,000 job listings, including convenience stores and restaurants, without needing new registration, and can work for as little as one hour directly through the app. No interviews or resumes are required.

A housewife who worked at a gym through spot work said, "I wanted the freedom to work whenever I had time. The job was straightforward and easy to understand, so I could do it myself."

With labor shortages and rising prices, the number of spot workers has surged in recent years, reportedly reaching up to 10 million.

There is also an increase in people using spot work as a side job to boost their income.

Source: ANN