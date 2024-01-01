Tokyo Sees March Snowfall for First Time in Four Years

TOKYO, Mar 08 (News On Japan) - Due to the influence of a low-pressure system off Japan's southern coast, snow began to fall in the Kanto region early Friday morning, leaving Tokyo blanketed in 1cm of snow.

Saitama City recorded a 4cm snow accumulation, and Yokohama City in Kanagawa Prefecture saw 1cm of snow.

Images around the Imperial Palace at around 6 a.m. showed large snowflakes blurring the surrounding scenery.

Localized thunderstorms are expected in Kanto and Hokuriku regions later in the afternoon.

Thunderstorm warnings have already been issued across a wide area of Honshu, and caution is advised for sudden weather changes.

Source: FNN