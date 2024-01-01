Kurobe Unazuki Canyon Route Opening Delayed Due to Earthquake Damage

Toyama, Mar 10 (News On Japan) - Toyama Prefecture has announced the postponement of the general opening of the new tourist route "Kurobe Unazuki Canyon Route," initially scheduled for June 30th, to October.

The Kurobe Gorge Railway revealed that the Kanetsuri Bridge, which the trolley train of the Kurobe Unazuki Canyon Route traverses, suffered damage to its bridge structure due to the Noto Peninsula earthquake. The restoration is expected to be completed by mid-September.

Toyama Prefecture has decided to postpone the full opening of the Canyon Route from the originally planned date of June 30th to around October 1st.

The Kurobe Unazuki Canyon Route has been a highly anticipated new tourist route, leading from the Kurobe Gorge, known as Japan's deepest V-shaped valley, to the upstream Kurobe Dam, especially in light of the extension of the Hokuriku Shinkansen to Tsuruga.

Travel packages for the Canyon Route are slated to go on sale by early July.

