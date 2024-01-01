Rare Sunny Weekend in Tokyo

TOKYO, Mar 11 (News On Japan) - A high pressure system brought calm weather across Japan on Sunday, with Tokyo experienced its first sunny weekend in a month, drawing crowds to various outdoor events.

Tokyo's First Sunny Weekend in a Month

Yoyogi Park in Tokyo was packed with people attending festivals from Egypt and Thailand. The international gourmet offerings, such as Thai cuisine and kebabs, were also popular.

An event organizer stated, "We host international exchange events from various countries. This time, we're focusing on Egypt and Thailand. The weather greatly affects us, as rain can reduce the number of visitors. We're grateful for the warm and sunny weather today and yesterday, which brought in many guests."

A Pleasant Day Nationwide

Flowers are signaling the arrival of spring.

In Toyama, colorful snowdrops are blooming.

In Yamanashi, a mysterious flower blooms while surrounded by snow. Named "Zazenso" because it resembles the figure of a mediative monk, it is now in bloom.

In Saga, children challenged a Guinness record. Over 300 children attempted to create sand molds, resulting in 20 disqualifications but ultimately achieving a world record.

The disaster-stricken areas are slowly hearing the footsteps of spring after a long, harsh winter.

In Suzu, Ishikawa Prefecture, which experienced winter-like cold, water supply was restored in parts of the city for the first time in about two months.

An evacuee expressed relief, "We had to do everything with just a cup of water, so I'm really happy that water is flowing again."

However, the restoration on March 10th only covered about 2% of all households in the city. Full restoration is expected next month.

Temporary housing using paper materials is also being constructed for those living in evacuation shelters in greenhouses.

Tazuko Seto said, "I'm looking forward to it. This place is scary, and it was cold all night long last night."

The temporary housing uses paper tubes for columns and beams, designed by architect Shigeru Ban.

Seto added, "I want to live somewhere as close to home as possible."