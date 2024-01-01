Remembering Akira Toriyama and His Rare Electric Car Design

TOKYO, Mar 11 (News On Japan) - Akira Toriyama, known worldwide for his creations, remained a private figure. A former advertising executive for "Shonen Jump" recalls Toriyama as "a person like Goku."

Only 9 in the World: Toriyama-Designed Electric Car

Toriyama's roots are in models and cars, with unique vehicles often appearing in his works. Driven by passion, he even created a real electric car, the "QVOLT," which was completed in 2005. This one-seater electric car, designed by Toriyama over a year, was priced at 1.99 million yen and had a limited production of just nine units. Among the owners is veterinarian Mizuguchi, a collector of small cars. His parking lot is filled with colorful and cute cars, including the QVOLT.

Mizuguchi, Director of Yukidoubutsu Animal Hospital, confirms, "Yes, that's right. It's the QVOLT, designed by Akira Toriyama." He adds that the car, being the first model, even has Toriyama's autograph as a commemorative gesture. The QVOLT was introduced in "Weekly Shonen Jump" at the time of release and sold out immediately due to its limited quantity. Mizuguchi had long admired it and finally acquired it after years of searching. "I was attracted to its unique design by Akira Toriyama," he says.

The QVOLT has practical features, such as a surprisingly spacious trunk that can hold up to 30 liters. "It's designed for everyday use, like shopping," Mizuguchi explains. The interior also reflects Toriyama's distinctive style, with leather seats and custom-made elements like the meter and door handles. "Of course, it runs. It's been repaired to some extent, and we've obtained a license plate, so it can be driven on public roads," he says.

The electric car, filled with the world of Toriyama, attracts the attention of passersby. Mizuguchi, who has fulfilled a long-held dream, expresses regret for not being able to meet Toriyama and learn about the car's creation and his thoughts. "It's one of the great works of the teacher, so I plan to continue driving it," he says.

"Like Goku": The True Face of Akira Toriyama as Told by a Former Colleague

What kind of person is Akira Toriyama? Junji Yamamoto (74), who worked with Toriyama at Shueisha, reminisces, "It felt like something like the sun had disappeared. Toriyama-san led the way for many people, whether in manga or other fields, advancing the era. His manga energized and brought happiness to people. Even Takehiko Inoue, the creator of 'Slam Dunk,' felt reassured because Toriyama-san was leading the way."

Yamamoto was in charge of promoting works like "Dragon Ball" at Shueisha and was involved in planning Toriyama's exhibitions and events. "Toriyama-san was very humble and gentle. He never showed any hint of arrogance," Yamamoto recalls. He adds that Toriyama was always appreciated by those who got close to him.

Yamamoto analyzes the appeal of Toriyama's beloved works, saying, "Characters from 'Dr. Slump' are cute, but they also have strength. They're not intimidating, more like friends you'd want by your side."

He suggests that Toriyama's unique approach, largely uninfluenced by other manga, allowed him to break the norms of the medium. "Most manga artists study manga, but Toriyama-san came from a different place, probably from design, pop art, and illustrations. His characters are bright and harmonious, and even enemies eventually become friends. The idea of a fighting hero having a family was unheard of before. His works introduced a completely new pattern. In a mature society, it's no longer about fighting but about how to maintain the world we have. I think he made a significant ideological shift," Yamamoto reflects.

Toriyama, who created captivating characters and continued to enchant people worldwide, is likened to one of his characters by Yamamoto. "In terms of being kind but strong, I guess it would be Goku. Assistants who wrote for him said they were never scolded. He was strong but never lost his spirit, always aiming for the top, and probably sacrificed his life for it. So, perhaps he was like Goku.