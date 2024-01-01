OSAKA, Mar 11 (News On Japan) - The rare infection known as "flesh-eating bacteria," or severe streptococcal infection, has a mortality rate of 30%. Last year, the number of patients reached a record high of 941, and this year the pace is on track to be the worst yet.

Professor Yasutoshi Kido, an infectious disease expert at Osaka Public University Graduate School, explains the symptoms, transmission routes, and treatment methods.

According to Professor Kido, the bacteria are common and usually harmless, but when they turn virulent, the disease can progress rapidly. "You might feel something is off in the morning, and by evening you could lose consciousness," he says. "If the progression cannot be stopped with medication, surgical amputation of the arm may be necessary." He advises that if swelling worsens noticeably in a short period, it is crucial to seek medical attention immediately.

Source: MBS NEWS