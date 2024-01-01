The Struggle for Housing Among Japan's Elderly

TOKYO, Mar 11 (News On Japan) - As Japan's super-aging society intensifies, a survey reveals that one in four elderly individuals over the age of 65 has been denied housing due to their age. Unable to rent a home, many elderly seek refuge in "housing support corporations."

What obstacles do they face, and what solutions are being explored to prevent their isolation? This report delves into the current state of support for the elderly's housing needs.

The number of single-person households aged 65 and above has reached a record high of 873,000, according to the Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare. The Cabinet Office's report on the elderly forecasts that this number will continue to rise, increasing by approximately 2 million households in the last decade.

A significant issue is the difficulty elderly individuals face in renting homes. "It's tough once you're over 65," says one elderly individual, reflecting a common sentiment. According to a real estate survey, one in four elderly individuals has experienced being denied housing due to their age. Health issues and financial constraints also make it challenging for them to continue living in the same place.

"Housing Support Corporations" have become a sanctuary for such elderly individuals, providing assistance from finding a home to moving in. These organizations, designated by prefectures, offer legal-based support for those struggling to rent housing. With about 150 cases annually, these corporations encounter elderly individuals with various complex issues, including financial and physical constraints and a lack of family support.

One 76-year-old man shared his struggle of finding a new home after living in the same apartment for 50 years. With a monthly pension of 100,000 yen and a rent of 55,000 yen, it was financially challenging for him to continue living there. Additionally, he was asked to vacate due to the aging condition of the building. Despite a generous offer from the landlord to cover moving expenses and two months' rent, finding a new place proved to be a daunting task. "It's tough when you're past 65," he lamented, echoing the sentiment of many elderly individuals in similar situations.

Another case highlighted the challenges faced by a 60-year-old woman who, due to physical weakness, found it difficult to work and relied on welfare assistance. With a rent of 85,000 yen, she worried about depleting her savings before reaching the age of 65.

The reluctance of real estate companies and landlords to rent to elderly individuals is often due to concerns about in-room deaths and the financial burden of restoring the property. However, some companies are trying to change this by highlighting the benefits of renting to elderly tenants, such as longer average tenancy periods and reliable payment of rent.

As Japan approaches a super-aging society, where one in five citizens will be over 75 years old, the need for initiatives to prevent the social isolation of the elderly becomes increasingly urgent. The continued expansion of housing support activities and adequate government funding are crucial to addressing this growing challenge.

Source: 日テレNEWS