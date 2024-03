TOKYO, Mar 12 (News On Japan) - Japanese astronaut Satoshi Furukawa is set to return to Earth after spending over half a year on the International Space Station (ISS).

Before his return, Furukawa expressed his gratitude with a smile, acknowledging the successful completion of his mission.

The spacecraft "Crew Dragon" is scheduled to detach from the ISS and return to Earth on March 12th, shortly after 6:30 PM Japan time.

Source: 日テレNEWS