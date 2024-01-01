Travel | Mar 12

Japanese Towns Where Foreign Tourists Have Exploded

TOKYO, Mar 12 (News On Japan) - A ranking of popular tourist spots in Japan among foreigners has been released. Although foreign tourists tend to choose winter sports destinations during the colder months, surprisingly, Inuyama City, which is not associated with snow, ranked first.

Why the Fourfold Increase in Tourists?

This winter, the number of foreign tourists in Inuyama, Aichi Prefecture, has quadrupled.

Aviation and travel analyst Kotaro Toriumi: "The reason for the popularity of Inuyama is that it can be seen as part of a travel route for foreigners."

If you head to Shirakawa-go, a famous tourist spot in Japan, from Chubu Airport, Inuyama is on the way. In other words, the perfect stopover spot for travelers tired from a long journey.

Japan's Oldest Castle Tower, a National Treasure: Inuyama Castle

Inuyama is popular for its castle town and tea rooms where you can enjoy matcha, offering a taste of Japan's historical atmosphere.

Akaigawa Village in Hokkaido Ranked Second

Next, the second-place tourist spot with an increase in foreign visitors is Akaigawa Village, located in the southwestern part of Hokkaido, an area with heavy snowfall.

Otari Village in Nagano Ranked Third

The third biggest increase in tourist numbers is Otari Village in the northwestern part of Nagano Prefecture, a popular spot for skiing.

The ranking of these tourist spots is based on the usage of apps by foreign tourists, comparing last winter and this winter.

Source: ANN

