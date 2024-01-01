Travel | Mar 13

Tokyo Port Welcomes Massive Cruise Ship for First Time

TOKYO, Mar 13 (News On Japan) - One of the top ten largest cruise ships in the world, "MSC Bellissima," made its first entry into Tokyo Port on Tuesday.

The mega cruise ship has a passenger capacity of 5,000, primarily sailing around Asia. Until now, it had been docking at Yokohama Port, but with the 2020 renovation of Tokyo Port, it has become possible for large cruise ships to enter.

Due to the impact of COVID-19, this is the first time a large cruise ship has entered the port. The city plans to increase the number of similar large cruise ship arrivals in the future.

Website: MSC Bellissima

Source: テレ東BIZ

